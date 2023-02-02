Fashion
Join the fashion flock with these chic feathered pieces
Nothing says fabulous quite like feathers. This explains why they appeared on the catwalks and style icons. The use of feathers in the designs brings a sophisticated touch of Old Hollywood glamour, says Nadine Merabico-founder and designer of Nadine Merabi. The modern twist on feathers encompasses even the simplest styles updated with a touch of soft, chic feathers. Feathers are fun and this trend has extended far beyond clothing; they are now adorned on shoes and bags, and at MERABI we love it!
One of the best things about the feathered fashion trend is that you can join the herd without going all out. Whether you want to test the waters with a simple feathered cuff or go for a full burst, the options are endless. We love to incorporate feathers into all of our collections, whether it’s a subtle addition to a cuff of a silk satin blouse or a jacket full of feathers, like our LEONAthe lightness and versatility of this piece allow our customers to dress [it] up or down, says Merabi. It can take you from a coffee date in sneakers to a cocktail date in mules. I would recommend wearing feathers with a touch of sparkle to really shine all night long!
Have some feathery fun with these pieces.
Nadine Merabi Bright Pink Leona Jacket
The ultimate centrepiece, complete any outfit with this cropped jacket covered in delicate feathers and fully lined in satin and your outfit will be instantly elevated. It’s also available in black for a slightly more subtle option. $340, nadinemerabi.com
La DoubleJ flared dress
The very first dress style from La DoubleJ, the Swing Dresses update for this season is all about ostrich feather trim. Incredibly versatile, the comfortable and sleek silhouette can take you anywhere, from the office to brunch to a cocktail party. It’s available in two other vibrant prints, all with matching feathered trim, so pick the one that speaks to your style or all three. $940, ladoublej.com
Prada Canapa Convertible Tote Canvas and Feather Mini
Talk about arm candy! From jeans with a white t-shirt to an ensemble for a night out, this feathered fantasy adds a pop of color and a major punch to any outfit. No matter if she’s dressed up or down, she’s sure to turn heads. But it’s not all fabulous, its tote silhouette and detachable shoulder strap make it practical too! $705, rebag.com
Ramy Brooke Danni Feather Top
With the return of going out tops, this is the one you’ll want to add to your wardrobe. The upper neck is balanced by a lower back for a skin glow. The tapered top tapers at the waist before giving way to the feathered hem. $365, ramybrook.com
Contessa Romance Velvet Slippers by Olivia von Halle
Don’t let the name fool you, these slippers can also be worn outside and you’ll want to wear them everywhere. After all, Olivia von Halle is the queen of cuts designed to double as pajamas and party wear. Crafted in velvet trimmed with ostrich feathers in a family-run factory in Tuscany, they’ll add a whimsical touch to any outfit. $745, oliviavonhalle.com
Rebecca Vallance Kaia Mini Dress
Ready to party? This dress definitely is! Enjoying feathers and sequins, it’s the perfect little number for an evening after dark. The square neckline is made to flatter, as well as her figure-hugging silhouette. $599, rebeccavallance.com
Swan Dress Collection Rya
Designed to be worn both in the bedroom and beyond, this elegant slip dress is too pretty to be confined to the boudoir. Ethically crafted from charmeuse with feather trim, the cowl neck and maxi length make it easy to wear on the streets or in the sheets. $198, bergdorfgoodman.com
ASOS Faux Feather Clutch
Coming in a pouch, there’s a lot to like in a small bag. The clasp closure, resin chain handle, flurry of feathers and pretty sage hue make quite a statement. $37, asos.com
Trina Turk Serah dress
When you combine feathers with metallic accents, you get this backless dress that’s all about movement and catching the light. Expect to turn heads on the dance floor. $215, trinaturk.com
J.Crew feather-embellished cotton-poplin button-up shirt
Feathers aren’t just for parties, this classic button-down shirt with feather detailing on the cuff proves they can be just as chic for the office. Of course, it can also be paired perfectly with a skirt or elegant pants to dress up too. $150, jcrew.com
Studio trinity in black suede
Not ready to sport a full herd? Then these heels with a touch of ostrich feathers are for you. Smooth satin and crystal buckle complete the trio of fabulous materials. $298, blacksuedestudio.com
LBV Sequin mini dress with feather cuffs
It’s easy to wear when it’s this fun little number. The chartreuse hue, ostrich feather cuffs and sparkling sequins make this cocktail dress a triple threat. $159, lbvofficial.com
Nadine Merabi Ariana Blue Jumpsuit
Why wear one trend when you can wear two? The jumpsuit gets a makeover with beaded sequins, flared crepe pants and feather-trimmed cuffs. The removable crepe belt makes it a chic waist cincher. $530, nadinemerabi.com
