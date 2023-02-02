Florida GOP announces dress code designed for women in State Capitol to cover up

Attention, professional women! Florida’s GOP-led House of Representatives has been working hard to find new ways to control your body. Not content with their continued struggle to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancythe Republican majority felt compelled to introduce new dress code guidelines for state capitol employees that seem more suited to high school students in the 1950s than to adult lawmakers in 2023.

In Tallahassee, a flyer displayed around the Capitol Building, titled When Should I Wear This to Work? shows color-coded images of women and men in different states of dress. The images are divided into four categories: what is acceptable to wear in the chamber when MPs are in the building, when MPs are not in the building, and what is never appropriate at work.

What kind of clothing could be so blatantly inappropriate that Florida executives would take their time away from important state matters, like dealing with the opioid crisis, racial discrimination in schools and human trafficking to focus on a dress code? Basically, it turns out we need rules that say elbows and legs must be hidden because they’re too sexy and distracting for Republican men to handle.

Something similar happened just two weeks ago in Missouri, where the State House GOP used its session time to discuss and vote to change its dress code to declare that women must wear jackets at all times on the floor of the house.

During this debate, one of the many dissenting, albeit minority, Democratic voices, Rep. Peter Meredith, argued that Yall had had a conniving fit over the past two years when we talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to protect each other. How dare the government tell you what to wear on your face? Well, I know some governments require women to wear things over their face, but here, oh, it’s okay because I was just talking about how many layers they should have on their shoulders.

Florida State House Representative Anna V. Eskamani tried to find humor in the situation and posted a snapshot of the Capitol building flyer to her Twitter, along with the message, ICYMI: This has been dropped off at our office in Tallahassee. Since prom dresses aren’t mentioned, I guess we can still get away with these [crying and laughing emoji].”

ICYMI: This was filed at our office in Tallahasee. Since prom dresses aren’t mentioned, I guess we can still get away with it. ? pic.twitter.com/tr4DovYU4U — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani? (@AnnaForFlorida) January 26, 2023

The house floor has the most conservative dress rules, requiring all attendees to wear a full costume. Then, when the house is out of session and the members aren’t in the building, the underlings are apparently allowed to run wild. This is the most lax dress code, with women allowed to uncover their arms, as long as the shoulders do not stick out.

But when house members are in the building, even if other workers are not on the floor, they should keep their arms covered. We all have to protect the vulnerable members of the Florida State House, it seems, because they can’t help themselves when it comes to those gentle elbows.

Beneath the appropriate section of never working, which is coded against an alarming red background, are 14 images, including nine women with bodies apparently too sexy to have a job, four slob-kabob men and a disembodied flowing tie-dye shirt that is potentially too sexy. The text in this just-say-no section reads, Dress or skirt shorter than one inch above the knee. Low-cut blouses or dresses. T-shirts with writing. Jeans with holes. Men’s shoes without socks Leggings for pants. [sic] To be fair, at least one of these rules seems to be aimed at boys.

Patterned costumes are also still prohibited, according to the Red Zone photos in the flyers. But where do we draw the line? Are pinstripes acceptable? How about classic southern seersucker? And where exactly on the breast is the low-cut line? If above-the-knee skirts are okay, but only up to an inch above the knee, who’s going to pay to take out two menstruating nuns every day to do the actual measuring?

Sigh. A little humor while discussing ridiculous dress codes is inevitable, but it’s utterly odd that what Florida is doing is part of an alarming trend. Before Florida earlier this year, the Republican-led Missouri State House of Representatives voted to change their dress code requiring women to wear a formal second layer to cover their arms.

The change was introduced to the House by Republican State Rep. Ann Kelley, who said the dress code amendment was only fair. Men have to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, right? … If they walked in without a jacket, they’d be shot in the blink of an eye. So we’re so interested in being equals, Kelley said during the debate.

Kelley’s explanation for equality in dress forgets that not all gender bodies are the same. After Democratic State Rep. Raychel Proudie argued that blazers aren’t always wearable when someone is pregnant, Republicans admitted that jacket could refer to blazers, cardigans and knit blazers.

state of missouri Representative Ashley Aune told CNN Newsroom she thinks the time spent managing the women’s dress code means Republicans in the state aren’t focused on important issues. It’s fair to say the same of Florida lawmakers. It’s almost too scary to think what politicians could accomplish with their energy if they stopped controlling women’s bodies.

(via Miami Herald, CNN, @eileenvan55 on Twitter, MO House Rulesfeatured image: designer491/Getty)

