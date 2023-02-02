Security with style: Perimeter 81 launches a limited edition fashion capsule





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fashion can tell a powerful story. Whether clothing and accessories are a statement about a current cultural or political movement, reflect an artist’s vision of the world around them, or are simply worn for everyday comfort and style, it is always an expression physics that can influence the masses. Perimeter 81a cybersecurity unicorn, takes to the track with its limited edition SWG Malwear fashion capsule collection, a drop unlike any of its usual products. Why is a leader in network security solutions abandoning a clothing line? The launch comes in support of Perimeter 81’s new malware protection solution, part of its Converged Platform for Enterprise Security to better protect customers against any internet threat. But more than that, the SWG Malwear collection humanizes the cybersecurity landscape, which is often pigeonholed into a technical concept that few understand. To the cybersecurity community, SWG stands for Secure Web Gateway, but to everyone else, that sounds like swag. Perimeter 81s rugged 15-item fashion capsule protects you from bad style and shows that everyone has a role to play in cybersecurity even if they don’t have technical skills. Each item in the collection is a useful and durable staple that doesn’t compromise on style or comfort. As we see more diversity among our customers, we wanted to make sure we were talking to them to a much wider audience than just IT managers. So, instead of releasing another white paper or webinar, we wanted to approach our new solution in a less technical way by launching a fashion capsule full of staple streetwear and other accessories, said Sagi Gidali, Director of growth and co-founder of Perimeter 81. Our New Malware Protection is a top-notch solution, and with it, our SWG Malwear collection provides a stylish way to show people that cybersecurity matters and touches more lives. Most people think of security as something only an IT help desk can handle, but we wanted to show that anyone can be a part of it and that our approach makes it easy. Perimeter 81’s new malware protection solution is easy to install, even easier to use, and its robust offerings protect users from viruses, spyware, and an array of other reputation-damaging threats of an organization. “Given today’s increase in digital threats, we want to show the world that cybersecurity doesn’t have to be boring and monotonous,” said Amit Bareket, CEO and co-founder of Perimeter 81. Everyone should have the tools to protect his organization. and businesses, and it shouldn’t be limited to a software solution. Our SWG Malwear collection protects everyone from bad style, and each piece is uniquely named to educate people on the importance of network safety and security. We will continue to disrupt the cyber industry in ways never seen before. The collection includes IT shirts, a DevOps tank top, embroidered SWG sweatshirts, and an assortment of accessories including a phishing cap, bucket hat, beanie, and sleep mask. Prices for items in the SWG Malwear collection range from $25 to $75 USD. Discover the fashion capsule and place an order from the collection today. About Perimeter 81



Perimeter 81 provides a robust, yet easy-to-use converged network and network security platform that connects all users, in the office or remotely, to all enterprise resources, located on-premises or in the cloud. It is delivered as an easy-to-use cloud-native service managed from a unified console. It allows any business to create a secure corporate network on a private global backbone, without any hardware and in minutes. Perimeter 81s is used by more than 2,800 customers worldwide, across a wide range of industries. Our partners are some of the world’s leading channel integrators, managed service providers and resellers. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, UK and TLV.



www.perimeter81.com

