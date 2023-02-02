Fashion
Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Looks So Surprisingly Tall In A Bespoke Dress Designed By Her Mom
Have a fashion designer mom has her perks specifically when she’s in the mood to create something for you! Victoria Beckham custom designed a beautiful maxi dress for her 11-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, and she’s gorgeous!
my number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! subtitled Beckham a recent post on Instagram. Mom loved making this dress for you.
In the photo, Harper looks just like her mom in a long strapless dress that fades from dark purple to white to blue in a unique ombre effect. Harper teamed the look with comfy white tennis shoes and a simple chain necklace. Her long hair is straight in the back and parted in the middle, and she has a cute light blue handbag slung over her shoulder. She’s ready for the track!
Harper is almost as tall as the former Spice Girl, who wears her own beautiful light pink dress. The two pose in front of a mirror and hold hands and our hearts just might explode at the sweet mother-daughter moment!
People were in love with the sweet photo. One person commented, The dress on harper is perfection. It is so difficult to find beautiful evening dresses for girls.
I love that Harper has these beautiful dresses and sneakers with them, said another.
Harper has developed her own sense of style, a little more conservative than her mother. In fact, she even commented on her mom’s old outfits.
In a interview with vogue australia in July 2022, Beckham said her daughter isn’t one of those kids who goes out in full makeup and a crop top. Beckham continued, She actually told me recently, Mom, I saw pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.
Her husband, David Beckham, with whom the style icon also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, apparently agreed. Then David jumped in and said, Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were, Beckham continued. And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, are you ever gonna wear skirts like that? She said: Absolutely not. We’ll see.
We love that Harper isn’t afraid to speak her mind and embrace her own look (which often includes sneakers!), and her mother seems so supportive. She designed this cute dress that embraces Harper’s unique style, and it’s a testament to their sweet relationship. (BTW, we wouldn’t complain if Beckham decided to make a formal tween line)
