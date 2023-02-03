Fashion
TikTok’s latest fashion craze? Pantyhose like pants
Going to the farmer’s market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is probably the premise of many people’s worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok’s trending cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer pantyhose is the latest trend to push the needle on the adage less is more.
So why are fashion girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner ditching their pants in favor of sheer pantyhose?
The look made its way to the mainstream at Bottega Vennetta’s Spring 2023 ready-to-wear show in September. The runway model paraded down the catwalk a knit sweater, sheer black tights and a pair of slingback heels.
While sending a seemingly underdressed model to the runway turned heads, it was the influence of model and 818 founder Kendall Jenner that brought For You Pages (FYP) eyes everywhere.
Jenner was spotted sporting the exact same look in November as she left a photoshoot in Los Angeles.
Not to be outdone, her sister Kylie Jenner donned a similar take on the look in September during Paris Fashion Week at Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.
The combination of the Jenner sisters’ propensity for going viral and the insatiable quest for the next big thing on TikTok has led to a mix of users giving their own take on the pantsless trend.
“I saw Kendall for the first time and I was like, ‘Whoa’,” Stephanie Koutsoukos, a 27-year-old content creator and fan of the body-baring trend, told Yahoo Life. “I was like, ‘Oh, that looks pretty cool.’ And so I thought, I’m just going to try it for my events tonight.”
Koutsoukos, who lives in New York and has nearly 25,000 followers on TikTok, chose to team the look with a Fendi swimsuit, an oversized blazer and chunky black heels. Her January styling video garnered over 4 million views and over 500,000 likes.
Risky looks of this caliber aren’t Koutsoukos’ typical style, but she hoped this bold ensemble would jump-start her creativity.
“I’m definitely more into classic pieces, but I was just in a bit of a rut, so I decided to branch out and try that,” she says.
And since she works in content creation, bold looks are in order.
“People said it looked good, but [I was at] an influencer event. And I feel like in New York, at least, people are all stepping out in their outfits at these events,” she explains.
Predictably, she got a few weird looks from people while taking photos before heading out for the night.
“When we were shooting [photos] at Grand Central Station, we got a few looks. Nobody said anything, but we definitely had people watching us,” Koutsoukos said.
Still, Koutsoukos plans different ways to style the look.
“I would probably do all black and then a really oversized beige blazer to balance it all out, but I would do it again,” she says. “I felt super confident.”
As the trend gains momentum, others continue to try it out and show it off on social media. Sandra Damian wanted to put her own spin on the barely there outfit, but wasn’t sure it would work on her body type.
“I had never seen anyone try this one that had a curvier body like me,” Damian, a California-based content creator, told Yahoo Life. “I was like, ‘OK, everyone I see wearing this trend has a very particular look, and I don’t really fit into that look. So let’s see how it would work with someone who had a more fuller and more curvaceous.”
Damian shared the look on TikTok, asking “Is it okay or is she just skinny?”
While Damian ultimately adored the trend with the right style, in terms of wearability, she says it’s been a tough pass.
“Would I wear it again? Probably not. I understand why some people like it because it’s different from all the baggy clothes people wear these days. But is it practical? Not for me “, she says.
While it’s one thing for a trend to take off on TikTok, the jury is still out on whether or not it will fit the mainstream.
Sierra Mayhewfashion editor at Who What Wear, says it’s more likely to serve as a starting point for similar but less risque looks.
“Trends are a great way to get a glimpse of what people are going to wear,” Mayhew told Yahoo Life. “I think people are going to wear short skirts and tights and this trend is a more dramatic way to go about it.”
Still, she doesn’t see it imposing itself on those outside of the celebrity and influencer space.
“When it comes out for the regular, everyday consumer, it’s going to be more of something that urges them to wear a pair of tights and a micro miniskirt or Daisy Duke shorts,” Mayhew says.
