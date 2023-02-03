ThredUP teams up with Nava Rose to help users get rid of fast fashion

TikTok influencer Nava Rose sporting one of the looks she styled for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy of thredUP

Influencer Nava Rose, who has 6 million followers on TikTok, has collaborated with resale site thredUP to offer Gen-Zers an alternative to fast fashion shopping.

With Rom Com Core poised to be one of TikToks’ next biggest fashion trends, with a tribute to the female lead character’s powerful energy, Rose is helping those hoping to take on the role of their own lead character this Valentine’s Day, partnering with thredUP to save the best seeks V-Day with no waste.

Together, Rose and thredUP launch The Dump Fast Fashion Shop. (The resale thrift giant is nothing if not straightforward.) This unique storefront will offer consumers the opportunity to spare Roses looks using the thredUPs What They Thrifted tool, which uses AI to posting hundreds of items on thredUP that resemble Roses’ savings picks, the company said in a statement.

Erin Wallace, threadUPs vice president, integrated marketing, led the conversation about the initiative with Rose during a phone interview.

TikTok influencer Nava Rose styled this outfit with items stolen from the site, to hope … [+] inspire women to stop buying fast fashion. Courtesy of thredUP

Rom Com Core, the trend, which The Huffington Post called a tribute to the powerful energy of female lead characters of the 90s, think Mean Girls and 13 Going On 30, is plaguing Gen Z and Millennials looking for sartorial inspiration from Rom Coms, who dominated the Aughts.

Iconic look pundits have strap dresses, tube tops, mini skirts and cargo pants in mind, which would make a comeback.

Rose has composed three outfits for Valentine’s Day. She bought thredUp earlier this year, then thredUP used their AI tool to surface similar clothes with What they Thrifted, allowing anyone to buy all three looks, or a fac- simile of them on thredUP.

When asked how thredUP would quantify partnership success, Wallace replied, “Of course, I think sales and traffic will definitely be part of how we quantify collaboration success, as well as engagement with the fast fashion store posted on social media as well. .

Fast fashion resonates with people, Wallace said. The store itself was inspired by our investigation into the wardrobe revolution. It just mirrors what we see in the data that one in three consumers are deciding to quit fast fashion this year.

We talked about the impact of fast fashion, especially ultra-fast fashion like Shein, Wallace said. Historically, especially Gen-Z, has had a belief around sustainability and a love of fast fashion, which have been at odds with each other.

Wallace said it was exciting to see the results of the investigation. This may be the year when Gen Z and Millennials really take action. Nava Rose is pledging not to work or buy high-speed fashion this year, Wallace said. She plays a leading role in this conversation.

That’s exactly why thredUp wanted to launch the initiative for Valentine’s Day, Wallace said. Whether you’re having a party with your girlfriends or going out on a date, these are the looks that [Rose] sort of prepared for each of these events. With the What They Thrifted tool, it really makes it possible for anyone to buy these looks.

ThredUP is encouraged by data from the Wardrobe Revolution study. There’s a level of preparation and a level of education and a level of commitment to sustainability, Wallace said. Additionally, there may be super fast fashion and fast fashion alternatives.

All of these things need to be aligned to make it easier for people to choose more sustainable alternatives, she added. What the data shows is that at least a third of Gen Z respondents this year think it’s possible to stop doing something they know is having a negative impact on the planet.

H&M could finally get the memo. His launching a partnership on Roblox in the metaverse, and explaining it, raised the specter of a more sustainable approach to fashion.

I think all retail companies, especially all apparel retail companies, are thinking about their approach to sustainability right now, Wallace said.