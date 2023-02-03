Fashion
Models who say they’ve been victims of the fashion industry’s rape culture are fighting for change
In 2017, the entertainment industry was rocked by sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, which led to the #MeToo movement. Today, the fashion industry faces a similar settlement.
CBS News spoke to five former models who all allege a high-profile modeling agent attacked and assaulted them in the 1980s. They are now lobbying governments to ensure better protections for women in the industry .
In 1980, Jill Dodd, a 20-year-old from Los Angeles, was working as a model in Paris when she said she was raped by the boss of her modeling agency.
“I couldn’t pull myself away, and he had his hands gripping my hips, and when he was done, he just fell asleep, and I was laying there crying,” she said. “I came home just in absolute shock, just in a coma, just catatonic.”
Wendy Walsh of Toronto says the same officer raped her when she was just 18.
“He was my boss,” she told CBS News. “I trusted him because he told my mum he would take good care of me.”
EJ Moran of Chicago says the same man raped her the following year when she was 22.
“He threw me on the bed, he covered my face with his hand, he started insulting me. He turned into a monster,” she recalls.
All of the women CBS News spoke to are from North America. All worked as models in Europe in the 1980s, and all say they were either raped or sexually assaulted by Gérald Marie — a man who spent decades at the top of the modeling industry in Europe.
A total of 16 women have now filed accounts with French authorities accusing Marie of rape or sexual assault, but none of them turned themselves in to police at the time. Due to the statute of limitations in France, which sets a deadline for pursuing cases, Marie cannot be charged.
“I thought about going to the police, but I couldn’t speak French,” Moran told CBS News. “I didn’t think I had a chance. I thought if I went to the police they wouldn’t believe me.”
Marie has long denied the charges against him. Men in positions like his “are easily attacked”, he complained on a French language chat show in 1999, after some allegations were uncovered.
In a statement to CBS News, Marie’s attorney said he “categorically denies the charges” and claims the women are trying to “cast” him as a “scapegoat…for an era that is now over.”
“I think part of it was the culture,” said Laurie Marsden, who claims Marie tried to rape her after she went to work in Paris as a 19-year-old model. “It was the culture in France, but it was also the culture of the industry itself. I often wonder why young women were expendable? That’s how we were looked at.”
Sara Ziff, who heads a nonprofit advocacy group called Model Alliance, told CBS News that the era is not over and little has changed since the 1980s.
“There hasn’t been a meaningful change to really hold models accountable and make sure they’re safe from this kind of abuse,” she said. “This kind of abuse is likely to happen because the industry is largely unregulated.”
“Almost every day, the Model Alliance hears from working and aspiring models about a range of issues, including issues of sexual assault and even trafficking,” Ziff said, adding that some women were too scared. to go to the authorities.
She said that in an industry in which people often start working as teenagers, there’s “an imbalanced power situation from the start, so of course it’s no surprise that people are then afraid of speak out”.
Some of Gerald Marie’s accusers are fighting for change. They lobbied the French Senate and European Parliament to change the statute of limitations and do more to protect women.
Emily Mott is one of the former models pushing for these changes, and she said it hasn’t been an easy fight.
“One of the French lawmakers, senators we worked with, said she didn’t want to change the statute of limitations in France because it would be like hanging a sword of Damocles over these men’s heads. , and it was ‘it’s fair,’ she told CBS News. “We say enough is enough.”
Walsh, the former model from Canada, told her it seems the industry has become even more dangerous “because it hasn’t unionized, it hasn’t organized – there’s no Officers have traditionally not protected these young girls, now they are alone on Instagram and they are more open to predators.”
“If you work in the fashion industry, you can be flown alone on a private jet to someone’s island and work in the hot sun all day, have alcohol used as a weapon on you the night and get raped at the end of your day. Where are the guidelines?” Walsh asked. “Where are the laws?
Marsden agreed that not much had changed, “and in fact, in some ways it could potentially be worse.”
Ziff of the Model Alliance pointed out that the fight “isn’t about one bad actor. It’s about an abuse system, and until we have a meaningful change – we have, like, fundamental legal rights at work, I don’t think that dynamic will really change significantly.”
The French lawyer representing the 16 accusers told CBS News that there are more women who claim to have been assaulted by Marie, but have not yet come forward to authorities.
