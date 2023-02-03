Prada Is The Hottest Brand On The Lyst Index Ranking For Q4 2022 – Robb Report





If you’re looking to keep up with the cool kids, you better get some Prada. The Italian brand topped the rankings Lyst Index ranking of the most popular brands in the fourth quarter of 2022, Hypebeast reported Thursday. It rose from No. 2 in the third quarter of the year and dethroned Gucci as the reigning brand. From October to December, searches for Prada products increased by 37%. This added to a number of big changes for the company: in the fourth quarter, Prada launched its first collection of fine jewelry, made from recycled gold; named TikTok star Charli D’Amelio the face of her Linea Rossa FW22 (especially appealing to her Gen Z fans); and named Andrea Guerra the new CEO of the Prada Group. Although Prada beat out Gucci, the latter brand only dropped to second place in the Lyst index rankings. A more impressive move came from No. 3 Moncler, who were all the way down in the 17e locate the previous quarter. During the winter months, the outerwear company saw a 76% increase in searches, catapulting it to its highest ranking since the fourth quarter of 2020. Miu Miu, Prada’s little sister, and Valentino round out the top five brands. Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Balenciaga and Ugg are other companies that have seen impressive – and sometimes unfortunate – moves in the fourth quarter of 2022. Bottega Veneta has risen from No. 11 to No. 6, boosted by its new warranty service at life and its spring 2023 pre-collection. Loewe went from No. 7 to No. 14, thanks in part to an SS23 pre-collection featuring Chloë Sevigny and Luca Guadagnino. And Ugg appeared on the list for the very first time, at No. 17. Seeing a downward trajectory, Balenciaga jumped from No. 4 to No. 11 just a few months ago. Notably, the Paris-based brand had a tough quarter, severing ties with Kanye West and facing allegations of child exploitation during a recent campaign. That’s a lot of maneuvering in the last quarter of 2022. We’ve now entered a brand new year, and Prada will certainly be trying to retain its “hottest brand” crown. Check out the full list of the hottest brands in Q4 2022 below. Prada Gucci Moncler miu miu Valentino Bottega Veneta Loewe Dior Dolce & Gabbana Saint Laurent Balenciaga Nike Versace Fendi Louis Vuitton Diesel UGG Burberry Coach jacquemus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/prada-gucci-hottest-brands-1234803381/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos