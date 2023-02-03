Menswear: 5 times Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looked dapper in tailored two-piece outfits





Award-winning Ghanaian actor and hard-working politician John Dumelo is one year older, February 3, 2023

The style influencer and brand ambassador shared a photo of himself looking stylish in a white shirt and jacket

The CEO of Melo Foods, one of the fastest growing food companies, is among the few celebrities who consistently back startups PAY ATTENTION: Do you like reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh’s telegram channel for more! One of Ghana’s talented and highly respected male celebrities, John Dumelo left us in awe with his birthday picture. The style influencer has been promoting various Ghanaian menswear brands on her active social media pages by modeling and rocking their designs in local and international contests. Ghanaian actor John Dumelo rocks stunning kaftan styles. source: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looks stylish in a two-piece outfit The award-winning actor wore a short-sleeved shirt with four pockets and matching pants. The designer used a black and white flannel fabric which made it stand out during the public gathering. PAY ATTENTION: Click See First under the Next tab to see news from YEN.com.gh on your News Feed! Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looks ethereal in a blue outfit Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo says a simple two-piece outfit with unique patterns. The left pocket has been designed with an elegant white fabric. He wore a brown leather watch and gold jewelry to complete his look. Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looks dashing in a colorful kaftan Brand ambassador and style influencer John Dumelo wore a custom made shirt and pants as he smiled beautifully at the camera. The shirt has four pockets each with a button to add style and elegance to its look. Ghanaian actor John Dumelo rocks a deep blue ensemble Ghanaian actor John Dumelo wore this bespoke suit at an event in Johannesburg, South Africa. He looked effortlessly stylish and dapper as he styled his look with shiny black shoes. Ghanaian actor John Faith Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looked dashing in a great two piece outfit while in Tanzania. The farmer and philanthropist wore expensive black sunglasses, his favorite wristwatch and black shoes. Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and his wife wear white outfits The beautiful style influencer and his gorgeous wife Gifty Godly went on a date in matching outfits. John Dumelo wore a white lined shirt and his favorite jewelry. The young mother looked dazzling in a white long-sleeved dress paired with a Chanel bag and accessories. John Dumelo’s wife flaunts smooth skin in an elegant full-bodied kente dress Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of John Dumelo who amazed us with her latest Instagram video. Gifty Mawunya Nkornu wore a corseted kente garment which was sophisticated. The perfectly fitted dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves designed with yellow beads. The famous mother styled her look with a colorful turban and beautiful jewelry. Ms Dumelo wore flawless makeup as she posed beautifully for the cameras. Source: YEN.com.gh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/style/227501-mens-fashion-5-times-ghanaian-actor-john-dumelo-looked-dapper-tailor-piece-outfits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos