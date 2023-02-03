Lisa Rinna parades in a tiny bodysuit for Rotate Birger Christensen





His lips were made for walking. Lisa Rinna made waves at Paris Fashion Week last month, appearing front row at several shows and now the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star walks the runway in Copenhagen. Rinna, 29, walked the runway as part of Rotate Birger Christensen’s presentation on Thursday, wearing a black bodysuit and oversized cheetah-print fur coat. Her controversial hair was styled high in a tousled Mohawk look as she strutted for the Danish fashion label, and she appeared to have bleached her eyebrows, following a trend enjoyed by celebrities such as Julia Fox and her own daughter Amelia Hamlin . Lisa Rinna walked the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen wearing a black bodysuit and oversized leopard coat. Getty Images Rinna also modeled a sparkling black dress with the brand’s signature puff sleeves. Getty Images She also modeled a sequined black dress with puff sleeves, which she saved for the show’s finale. While this isn’t Rinna’s first runway, she has previously joined model girls Amelia and Delilah on Dennis Basso’s runway in 2020 and also appeared alongside other ‘Housewives’ on Kyle Richards’ show with Shahida Clayton in 2019, this may be her most high fashion moment to date. While Amelia has moved into high fashion modeling and Delilah has appeared in ad campaigns for brands like Versace, Rinna had a whirlwind affair at the Paris runways last month, even showing off her tousled hair and skincare between outputs. She also stole the show at Mugler, wearing a sheer dress with a peekaboo thong and uttering her signature catchphrase “Own it, baby!” when TV personality Ziwe handed him a microphone. The “RHOBH” alum just wrapped up a whirlwind tour of Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row at shows including Kenzo, Ashi Studio and Mugler.

The “RHOBH” alum just wrapped up a whirlwind tour of Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row at shows including Kenzo, Ashi Studio and Mugler.

Advertising Amelia gave her mom’s big moment a thumbs up to Rotate Birger Christensen, commenting on Rinna’s post that she was “DYING” on the catwalk cameo. “Wow,” added “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Rinna stole the show at Mugler, wearing a sheer dress with a peekaboo thong and bellowing her signature phrase “Own it, baby!” above a microphone. Getty Images for Thierry Mugler And while some fans called Rinna a “desperate housewife of Beverly Hills” and “embarrassing,” others celebrated the appearance of the outspoken Rinna Beauty founder. “Who has the final say on Twitter trolls? one asked, while another said, “I may not be a fan of her on the show, but she’s the boss of the track.” Push 60! Whaaaat?!!!!!” Now that she’s moved on from “RHOBH,” maybe Rinna will compete with her model daughters for more catwalk gigs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/02/02/lisa-rinna-hits-the-runway-in-tiny-bodysuit-for-rotate-birger-christensen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos