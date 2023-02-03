The Thing Men Do That Kills A Woman’s Libido

Men, I am so perplexed by you. You really made me scratch my head this week.

It all started when I posted a sex ed tip on my Instagram advising men not to rip condom packets with their teeth (no matter how sexy you think that sounds) because it can sometimes create a tear in the condom that the lord forbids you don’t want!

Over the next two hours, I was inundated with comments and DMs from men outraged at the thought of wearing a condom. It surprised me. I got comments like, Bareback for life and, I won’t tear a condom if I don’t wear one.







First of all, OK my friend, well now I’m assuming (perhaps unfairly) you’re riddled with STIs or have a few unplanned kids running around. Which, may I add, doesn’t make for an attractive match.

So why the hell do you have a problem with condoms? Seriously I want to know. Like, let me state a cold hard fact once we women get pregnant, it’s ultimately up to us whether you become a dad whether you like it or not. So why for God’s sake do you ALWAYS prefer not to wear a condom?

That’s eighteen years of child support. Eighteen years of forced contact with your one-night stand. All because you didn’t want to put a tiny bit of thin rubber on your penis. It does not mean anything.







And sure, you can complain that it doesn’t feel as good or that it’s so complicated, but do you know what real problem is heading to the doctor to find out why your groin is so itchy.

Oh, the number of times I’ve found myself in a half-naked debate with a man who refuses to put one on. I’m allergic, he’ll moan before I roll my eyes and lose some respect and a lot of my libido.

I literally had a guy break up with me because of it. We sparred for a few weeks because he refused to wear one and I refused to sleep with him until he did. He finally texted me saying he was offended, that I think he needed it and that the withdrawal method has worked for him so far.







My answer would have made Oprah proud. It was something like: I adore you, but I adore myself more. And by me, I mean my current health and lifestyle.

I don’t want to find myself peeing anxiously on a pregnancy stick every time my period is a little late because we gave the withdrawal method a scorching crack. And being offended by the idea of ​​safer sex is just ridiculous.

A friend of mine found out her husband was cheating on her after giving her herpes. I mean on the plus side, at least she found out, but now for the rest of her life Shell will pay the price for her recklessness in the bag.

So let’s be honest, the benefits of wearing a condom far outweigh the benefits of not.







In August last year, the World Health Organization reported that more than one million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are contracted worldwide every day. Each. Damn. Day. And remember a few months ago when our headlines were filled with warnings about drug-resistant gonorrhea? Doesn’t that petrify you? It sure pisses me off.

Condoms can’t offer a 100% guarantee of not catching STIs, but they certainly give you a much better chance of not catching them.

I would go so far as to say they basically keep you from getting your dick locked. Nobody will bump your ugly ones if you’re too busy scratching your downstairs department. And let’s be honest, I bet it doesn’t look pretty.

So men, for God’s sake, would you start carrying a few condoms in your wallet? You’re not just doing us a favor. Oh no. It’s a huge favor for yourself. And your health. And your bank account. And your sanity.

May I suggest a new mantra 2023: If it’s not lit, it’s not lit.