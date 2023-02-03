Direct Selling Helps Los Angeles-Based Sustainable Fashion Brand ‘Timeless Threads’ Grow 3x





ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Direct selling is maturing in the United States through platforms such as CommentSold. This new wave of e-commerce, perfectly suited to the shopping habits of Millennial+ generations, is expected to be adopted by the general public in 2023, as evidenced by Timeless Threads which reached $ 5 million in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022. on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably made in the USA, a far cry from the typical fast fashion sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 meters of dead fabric from landfills. Sarah Bertram, owner of Timeless Threads, started out selling on social media and quickly embraced live selling as it allowed her to use her personality to grow her sales. In 2019, Sarah moved her family from Michigan to Los Angeles to follow her passion for sustainable fashion and launched a Made in USA sustainable brand, WestWind, in 2020. Entrepreneurs like Sarah are the catalyst and foundation for growth direct sales in the United States. Everyone was using CommentSold, so it was easy to join. There would be absolutely no way to sell the volume I sell or do what I do without CommentSold, Bertram said. The waitlist capabilities and waitlist permission are so valuable, especially to me in the production industry and calling quantity on future styles manufacturing. The app has been absolutely amazing, providing direct access to customers with push notifications. CommentSold is constantly innovating to provide retailers and everyday brands in the United States with the latest technology and support, providing a turnkey live commerce platform for retailers to share the story of their brand and create community engagement. CommentSold and Timeless Threads are working together on an exclusive partnership, hosting live sales events focused on sustainable fashion at CommentSolds Live Sales Studio in Santa Monica, CA. Timeless Threads has a strong brand and point of view. The fundamental foundation of why live selling is so powerful is that it creates deep connections between the presenter and the community they cultivate. Timeless Threads was able to harness the power of live commerce to bring their products to life, engage their community while sharing their philosophy of sustainability. We are excited to continue to partner with WestWind and help provide a channel to share more about sustainable fashion, said Finn Faldi, Chief Commercial Officer of CommentSold. According to Coresight research, almost a third of American consumers watched a purchasable livestream and 52% of US live viewers make purchases. By leveraging this new technology and sales channel, retailers like Timeless Threads continue to innovate digitally and connect with a growing American audience of consumers who research shows are spending more than 8 hours with digital media per day. About Timeless Yarns Timeless Threads was founded by Sarah Bertram in 2015. Sarah started her retail journey as a social seller in 2015 and eventually launched her own brand, WestWind in 2020. WestWind is a women’s clothing brand, offering sizes 00-24. It is made from deadstock fabric and in 2020 WestWind saved over 100,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. Sarah always personally designs everything she makes and Westwind is 100% made in the USA, in downtown Los Angeles. For more information, please visit timelessthreadswestwind.com. About HowSold CommentSold is the North American leader in direct sales technology (classified by G2), empowering over 7,000 small and medium retailers with live selling tools, generating over 147 million items sold with over $3.5 billion in lifetime GMV. CommentSolds technology continues to provide small businesses and midsize brands and retailers with best-in-class solutions to deliver engaging live video commerce experiences. The company’s recent innovations include their lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videowhich gives any retailer or brand the ability to onboard and go live with engaging and personalized live video commerce experiences in days by easily integrating into their existing eCommerce stack. For more information, please visit CommentSold.com Where Video.live.

