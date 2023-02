DENVER, February 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Irreverent Clothing Brand brightone of the leading manufacturers of men’s underwear, announced that it has signed an NIL agreement with Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway. Well, sort of. They signed a deal with his balls. Galloway became a viral celebrity after sustaining an injury he described as “my balls are exploding”. He is recovering after undergoing surgery for what is technically called testicular torsion. “The doctor said it was because I was most likely wearing baggy boxers,” he said. “Now I can focus on dropping 3s because I know Ball Hammocks won’t drop my 2s” -Brevin Galloway Tweet that The words “loose boxers” sparked the folks at Shinesty. “When we heard about Brevin’s nightmare outcome, we knew we had the solution so it would never happen to him again,” said Shinesty’s creative director. Ben Lauderdale. Enter the Ball Hammock Pocket Underwear, the perfect match for Galloway’s trainers. Shinesty is home to Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear, men’s underwear that features an exclusive support pouch to keep balls safe, secure, and out of harm’s way. Lauderdale said, “There’s always a big opportunity for an endorsement deal when a rising athlete ‘bursts’ onto the scene.” He said Shinesty had to keep that playmaker babymakers safe for the rest of his season. “Our company has a passion for testicular comfort and scrotal safety. It makes sense to partner with a set of balls in need.” The company provides Galloway (well, his balls) with enough Ball Hammock pocket underwear to last him through his college career. Shinesty also gave him an undisclosed sum of money and said it would likely be enough to cover his surgery deductible. Galloway is expected to make a full recovery and return to court later this month. He’s excited to start playing again, saying “Now I can focus on dropping 3s since I know Ball Hammocks won’t drop my 2s.” This isn’t Shinesty’s first foray into offering college athletes a lucrative endorsement program. The company has signed a NIL agreement with University of Colorado Offensive Lineman Tommy Brownmaking him college football’s first professional underwear model. Galloway is represented by Raymond Representation who was delighted to see him turn a difficult situation into a positive one and will be looking forward to Brevin’s balls staying in the field. About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty’s mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock Pouch underwear, crazy party clothes and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs over 80 people and was recently named to Inc.’s list of fastest growing companies. 5000 in 2022. CONTACT:

Molly Steiner

[email protected] SOURCE Brilliant

