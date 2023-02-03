Don Lemon and Mario Cantone urge men to get tested for prostate cancer





“Common sense is not so common.” Bill Nye used this slogan to describe the stigma surrounding prostate cancer, the second most commonly detected cancer in men behind lung cancer. The science educator joined other media personalities on the catwalk at the seventh annual Blue Jacket fashion show, which raises awareness and funds prostate cancer research. By talking to The variety on the red carpet, Nye spoke about her late father’s battle with prostate cancer and how the survival rate is especially high for those diagnosed early. “My dad lived in a time when radiation therapy was very good, but it wasn’t as good as it could have been,” Nye said Wednesday night at Moonlight Studios in SoHo. “My brother and I keep an eye on the prostate hormone because we don’t want it left untreated. It is a very treatable cancer, but it is very important to catch it early. We believe that with more research, we can change the world. Mario Cantone at the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show held at Moonlight Studios on February 1, 2023 in New York City.

Nina Westervelt for Variety Kicking off the show was “Sex and the City” star Mario Cantone, who spun and danced on the floor while donning a costume designed by Gustavo Moscoso. Other notable attendees included CNN anchor Don Lemon, model Alex Lundqvist, actor Dominic Fumusa and “America’s Next Top Model” judge Nigel Barker. The afterparty was held at Loosie’s Nightclub under the Moxy Lower East Side. Cantone said he attended the show seven years in a row in honor of his father, who died of prostate cancer in 1996. He hopes the event will encourage men to get an antigen blood test prostate-specific (PSA). “Straight guys are scared because it has to do with your rectum and they don’t want anything in it and they think it’s ‘gay’ if there’s anything in it,” Cantone said. “It’s stupid, that’s what it is. Straight people, I really like them. They’re some of my biggest fans, but I have to push them around a little bit and say, ‘Go get your shit checked out!’ » Bill Nye at the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show held at Moonlight Studios on February 1, 2023 in New York City.

Nina Westervelt for Variety The annual fundraiser, sponsored by Janssen Oncology, donates all proceeds to the nonprofit advocacy group Zero: The End of Prostate Cancer. For the first time, guests could get screened for prostate cancer on-site at the event with a PSA test provided by Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center. “I’ve wanted this for several years and I’m so excited that we finally got Mount Sinai on board,” said Blue Jacket co-founder Frederick Anderson. “There are a lot of people who think the tests are like this monumental thing, and it’s literally a tiny little blood draw. It’s good that they can experience it with us and now they’re going to carry on and test regularly because they realize it’s not that bad. Anderson said he thinks more men have become comfortable with the idea of ​​getting tested during the pandemic and that the stigma around it is slowly fading away. “The biggest part is knowing what’s going on with your body,” Anderson said. I think it’s easier for people to understand testing now after COVID, so it’s not that scary. He continued: “I think men talk about their prostate, it’s fantastic! It’s like women were talking about their boobs when it happened in the 90s – and we changed the stigma. The same thing happens with men and the prostate.

