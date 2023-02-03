Popularity of Ugg and Hoka fuels Deckers’ DTC sales

“The brand warmth that we see at Ugg and Hoka is exceptional, and we’re going to continue to build on that and invest in the brands for the long term,” Powers said.

The results position Deckers as something of an outlier at a time when some consumers are becoming more price-conscious. But the popularity is helping the company reach its goal of getting 50% of DTC sales, a strategy it hopes to accomplish to ensure better margins and retain consumer data. Deckers saw 52% of its sales go through DTC in its third quarter. This is the highest share ever, generating $699.3 million in net sales, boosted by Hoka DTC sales which more than doubled year-over-year.

Ugg’s net sales – which accounted for about 70% of the brand’s net sales – were relatively flat with a 1.6% year-over-year decline to $930.4 million. Powers attributed the decline to unfavorable exchange rates and lower wholesale revenue caused by inventory shipping momentum that had driven high growth earlier in the year. These losses offset some of Ugg’s record gains in DTC sales.

Still, Ugg saw a 21% jump in acquired consumers and a 17% increase in retained consumers.Powers attributed the growth to the fashion-forward trend of the Uggs platform, which was captured on social media as #platformuggs. But there was also a resurgence in popularity of classic styles, like the Tasman clog, Classic Mini and Ultra Mini.

He also cited the growth of menswear – and joked about an influx of people flooding his inbox looking for out-of-stock designs.

We missed an opportunity there,” Powers said. “The good news is that wholesalers want more, consumers want more and we realize that expanded classics and other iterations of core classics that keep our brand DNA intact resonate well, especially with consumers. young consumers, but of all consumers worldwide.

Meanwhile, Hoka’s net sales increased nearly 91% from $1.84.6 million to $352.1 million, a record quarter for the new athletic shoe brand. Powers said part of that growth is because 18-34 year olds are “significantly” adopting the brand.

“It’s working as we expected, probably better than expected,” he said. “You see teenage girls and you step out of the traditional sports brands to go to Hoka and you go raving about it.”

Jessica Ramirez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, said Ugg is successful in retaining consumers because of the practicality of its product, whether with new designs or its classic old-fashioned sheepskin boots. of several decades.

It’s trendy yet versatile. You could use it for a hike, you could use it for shopping, she says. There are still positives coming out of Ugg, and their classics are still doing well.

Overall, however, the meteoric growth of Hokas is the main driver of Deckers’ continued success. It has carved out a niche for itself in road running, where athletes may have to buy new shoes every six months, and it has successfully expanded into other categories like hiking.

“They got a really good feel for what’s needed right now and where the consumer is moving,” Ramirez said.

The brand also actively reaches out to consumers, with a particular eye on the 18-34 market, Powers said. He tied some growth to the “Fly HumanFly” marketing campaign that targeted New York and Chicago in the third quarter. These campaigns resulted in a 22% increase in brand awareness and a 33% increase in purchase intent over the following six months.

He called the campaign, which is Hoka’s first-ever global campaign, “a key catalyst for the growth of the Hoka brand throughout the year.