Fashion
Popularity of Ugg and Hoka fuels Deckers’ DTC sales
“The brand warmth that we see at Ugg and Hoka is exceptional, and we’re going to continue to build on that and invest in the brands for the long term,” Powers said.
The results position Deckers as something of an outlier at a time when some consumers are becoming more price-conscious. But the popularity is helping the company reach its goal of getting 50% of DTC sales, a strategy it hopes to accomplish to ensure better margins and retain consumer data. Deckers saw 52% of its sales go through DTC in its third quarter. This is the highest share ever, generating $699.3 million in net sales, boosted by Hoka DTC sales which more than doubled year-over-year.
Ugg’s net sales – which accounted for about 70% of the brand’s net sales – were relatively flat with a 1.6% year-over-year decline to $930.4 million. Powers attributed the decline to unfavorable exchange rates and lower wholesale revenue caused by inventory shipping momentum that had driven high growth earlier in the year. These losses offset some of Ugg’s record gains in DTC sales.
Still, Ugg saw a 21% jump in acquired consumers and a 17% increase in retained consumers.Powers attributed the growth to the fashion-forward trend of the Uggs platform, which was captured on social media as #platformuggs. But there was also a resurgence in popularity of classic styles, like the Tasman clog, Classic Mini and Ultra Mini.
He also cited the growth of menswear – and joked about an influx of people flooding his inbox looking for out-of-stock designs.
We missed an opportunity there,” Powers said. “The good news is that wholesalers want more, consumers want more and we realize that expanded classics and other iterations of core classics that keep our brand DNA intact resonate well, especially with consumers. young consumers, but of all consumers worldwide.
Meanwhile, Hoka’s net sales increased nearly 91% from $1.84.6 million to $352.1 million, a record quarter for the new athletic shoe brand. Powers said part of that growth is because 18-34 year olds are “significantly” adopting the brand.
“It’s working as we expected, probably better than expected,” he said. “You see teenage girls and you step out of the traditional sports brands to go to Hoka and you go raving about it.”
Jessica Ramirez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, said Ugg is successful in retaining consumers because of the practicality of its product, whether with new designs or its classic old-fashioned sheepskin boots. of several decades.
It’s trendy yet versatile. You could use it for a hike, you could use it for shopping, she says. There are still positives coming out of Ugg, and their classics are still doing well.
Overall, however, the meteoric growth of Hokas is the main driver of Deckers’ continued success. It has carved out a niche for itself in road running, where athletes may have to buy new shoes every six months, and it has successfully expanded into other categories like hiking.
“They got a really good feel for what’s needed right now and where the consumer is moving,” Ramirez said.
The brand also actively reaches out to consumers, with a particular eye on the 18-34 market, Powers said. He tied some growth to the “Fly HumanFly” marketing campaign that targeted New York and Chicago in the third quarter. These campaigns resulted in a 22% increase in brand awareness and a 33% increase in purchase intent over the following six months.
He called the campaign, which is Hoka’s first-ever global campaign, “a key catalyst for the growth of the Hoka brand throughout the year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.modernretail.co/marketing/ugg-product-strategy-and-hoka-popularity-are-fueling-deckers-dtc-sales/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Popularity of Ugg and Hoka fuels Deckers’ DTC sales
- Black Heritage Month 2023 celebrates black joy
- Zahedan: As part of the weekly protest against Iran’s clerical regime
- US military to expand access to Philippine bases to counter China
- Global Jet Capital exceeds $3.5 billion in aircraft financing
- McKinsey co-founds efforts to transform agriculture and food systems in Africa
- So who wins the best actor award? — Coil World
- 2023 Promotion Schedule Announced for Illini Womens Tennis
- Governor Josh Green, MD | DLNR News Release-On World Wetlands Day Focus is on fencing at Kanaha Basin Wildlife Sanctuary
- Plan a party fit for a King
- Jessica Simpson Hints at A-List Actor She Dated Behind His Girlfriend’s Back
- Don Lemon and Mario Cantone urge men to get tested for prostate cancer