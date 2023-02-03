Duke women’s coach Lawson says men’s ball is used against FSU





Duke coach Kara Lawson said her team played men’s basketball for the first half of a loss to Florida State last Sunday. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils lost to the Seminoles 70-57 in Tallahassee, Fla., the Atlantic Coast Conference team’s second loss of the season. After his team beat Pittsburgh 53-44 on Thursday, Lawson ended his press conference by talking animatedly about Sunday’s game. That would never happen in a men’s game. It would never happen. It’s embarrassing for our sport, she says . The circumference of a women’s ball is about an inch smaller than that of a men’s ball and is generally 2 ounces lighter. Although that doesn’t seem like a lot, it’s a big difference. Lawson said throughout the first half that Duke players were complaining about the ball. The Blue Devils were 7 for 34 from the field in the first 20 minutes of this game. They were 12 in 38 in the second half. Florida State shot 10 of 30 in the first two quarters and 14 of 31 in the second half. To have a game that, at the end of the season, could be the difference between a seed, between a title, my players don’t deserve that and neither do their players, Lawson said. It is a complete failure. And you can understand who are the people I’m talking about who have failed in the sport and our players and both teams. Lawson said assistant coach Winston Gandy went to the scorers’ table at half-time to check the ball when he realized what the problem was. She said the match officials changed the ball to start the second half. We concluded through our investigation that it was a men’s ball, Lawson said. The conference and the state of Florida say that was not the case. The ACC said it conducted a comprehensive review by speaking with game officials, administrators, the table team and both schools. Following the thorough and objective review process, no evidence has been found to support this claim, the conference said in a statement. Under NCAA playing rules, there is no appeal or protest process. The ACC instituted a rule change that requires players to confirm the correct ball will be used at the captains meeting before the tipoff. It’s very frustrating that (the game)…wasn’t treated with the utmost respect that the players of both teams deserve, she said. It wasn’t the first time this had happened in women’s basketball. In 2017, College of Charleston played home games and practiced with men’s balls for most of his season until the mistake was discovered. Let’s be clear: Florida State beat us. They beat us playing with a men’s ball in the first half and a women’s ball in the second half. But I can’t say if we had played with a women’s ball in the first half and in the second half we would have won. But they can’t say that either, Lawson said. ___ AP Women’s College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https:/ /twitter.com/AP_Top25

