Fashion
ThredUP continues its anti-Fast Fashion offensive with the V-Day campaign and adds Francescas to the resale list
ThredUP partners with TikToker Rose Nava to launch the Dump Fast Fashion Shop, an online second-hand storefront to help consumers save for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The company also continues to expand its resale-as-a-service offering, with a specialty retailer francesca leverage ThredUP to power its new resale offering.
The Dump Fast Fashion Shop was inspired by ThredUPs survey of wardrobe resolutions, which revealed that over one on three consumers (36%) are deciding to quit fast fashion in 2023. Rose is one of them, with the TikTok star having decided to give up shopping or partnering with super-fast fashion brands this year and hoping to inspire his fans to do the same.
I truly believe that in 2023 we need to start living more ethically, Rose said in a statement. And believe me, I know what it’s like to feel like fast fashion is the only option when you have a $20 budget. I went, it’s done! But we (and the planet) deserve clothes that last, you know? This 2023, I am making big changes. With ThredUP, I am committed to making fast fashion disappear. The new fast fashion does not bring me anything this year! »
The Roses V-Day store on ThredUP is inspired by the TikTok fashion trend Rom-Com Core, a tribute to the powerful energy of the female lead character. Shop features Three distinct looks Nava saved on ThredUP. Shoppers can save Navas style using the platform’s What They Thrifted tool, which uses AI to surface hundreds of close matches from ThredUPs inventory.
The Dump Fast Fashion Shop is just the latest salvo in ThredUP’s ongoing war against fast fashion addiction. In June 2022, ThredUP responded to a SHEIN pop-up in San Francisco offering customers in the Bay Area40%on their first ThredUP purchase and free shipping if they have pledged not to purchase the SHEIN pop-up event. Then in August 2022, ThredUP launched a helpline inviting Gen Z to call for help resisting fast fashion.
Gen Z’s passion for sustainability continues to be at odds with their fashion consumption habits, Erin Wallace, vice president of integrated marketing at ThredUP said in a statement. Our latest data shows that 2023 could be the year this generation leaves ultra-fast fashion for good, and we’re here to support them. We’re thrilled to partner with Nava Rose, her DIY philosophy, love of thrift and edgy style make her the perfect person to help our customers discover guilt-free Valentine’s Day looks to kick off those resolutions. of wardrobe.
Another way ThredUP is helping shoppers kick their fast fashion habit is through its Resale-as-a-Service platform. Francescas is the latest retailer to join the ThredUP fold with its new Always Francescas resale program. Francescas customers can now buy used clothing, shoes and accessories at Francescas.Thredup.com and resell used items from any brand to earn Francescas shopping credit.
We are aware of the environmental impact of clothing on our planet, and our work with ThredUP in the launch of Forever Francescas is an important first step in doing our part to make a difference, said Jann Parish, Chief Marketing Officer at Francescas in a statement. Our millennial and Gen Z customers value their eco-footprint, but they also come to our shop for a fun opportunity to find something unique. Resale is the perfect blend of these two experiences. This strategic alignment with ThredUP allows us to innovate our approach to the market and offer customers unique product solutions that meet their changing demands.
