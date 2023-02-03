Menswear brand Snitch sews all the sharks together – Gives ‘king of bling’ Anupam Mittal his own fashion line

snitch a menswear brand D2C has secured an all-shark deal on shark tank india getting 1.5 crore for 1.5% equity from five judges.



Known as the “king of bling” on shark tank india for her fiery sartorial choices, judge Anupam Mittal got his own fashion line on Snitch – one of the brands he invested in on the commercial reality show. Snitch is one of those few companies to get a deal for all the sharks on the show, getting 1.5 crore for 1.5% equity from all five judges combined.

Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com even sat down with the Snitch team and helped in the process of introducing blingy shirts, vibrant floral designs, and colorful striped t-shirts for men. named ‘king of bling‘, the limited-edition collection boasts a splash of color and pattern, rarely seen in menswear.

Business Insider India spoke to Bangalore-based Snitch founder Siddharth R Dungarwal to learn more about the company that has seen investments from all sharks – Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (co-founder, CEO Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (co-founder, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics) and Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of bOAt).

“Everybody Wants a Forehand”



Bangalore-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) fast fashion brand, Snitch, was founded in 2018 by Dungarwal with the idea of ​​becoming India’s aspirational brand. The company ships more than 2,000 orders a day, Dungarwal said on the show. She sells men’s clothing.

“It is estimated that 90% of clothing variations are offered in women’s clothing. We also wanted to provide variety for men’s clothing. A simple black t-shirt and jeans are not enough these days. Men are also invested in improving their lifestyle. They want their clothes to reflect that,” Dungarwal, who is also CEO of Snitch, told Business Insider India.



“In the digital age, especially with the arrival of apps like Instagram and Tinder, no one wants to repeat their clothes. Everybody wants a good shot,” he added.

Sales of the fast fashion brand are on the rise. In fiscal 2022, the company quadrupled its sales to 44 crore from the previous year. This financial year, it recorded 10 crore in sales during the November holiday season alone.

Self-care for men: improving the lifestyle of men

The company was launched as a business-to-business (B2B) brand, but due to less demand during the pandemic, it transformed into a D2C brand. Dungarwal, 35, revealed that since the pandemic, self-care for men has grown rapidly. Male-centric brands have also grown successfully over the past 5-7 years, he added.

“Before Beardo came along, no one imagined there was even a need for beard oil for men. collections only per season. There was no Indian brand focused on fast menswear. We saw an opportunity here and took the plunge,” Dungarwal said.



Snitch also offers clothing for tall men. A ‘Make in India’ brand, Snitch recently moved into a 30,000 square foot manufacturing and warehousing facility in Bangalore.

“We want Snitch to be an ambitious brand and maybe not just for men in the near future. Snitch wants to be India’s Zara and price wise we cost 300 more than a Max but less than Zara,” Dungarwal said.

Do not “use and throw away”

But fast fashion brands around the world – H&M, Forever 21, Zara, Shein to name a few, have drawn attention to the mass production of clothing at relatively low prices and the need people to always be fashionable. This regularly leads to a “wear, change and scrap” cycle, making the model unsustainable. So, can a fast fashion brand claim to be sustainable? Dungarwal thinks so.

Snitch claims to use sustainable fashion by adopting a circular fashion business model. The initiatives are called ‘Relove’ and ‘ Resell ‘, where users can sell Snitch clothes they no longer wear, by uploading the details to the Snitch website.



“We were one of the first D2C brands to use plant-based chemical washes. Our polybags are made from corn starch and recycled paper clothing tags. Much of our activewear is made from recycled plastic and uses organic cotton. The entire fashion industry contributes to global emissions, not just fast fashion. We are also trying to improve the filtering process for Snitch garments that are resold on the website through the ‘relove’,” he said.

The brand plans to expand beyond its purely online presence into offline stores by setting up 8 digital experience stores across India in the first two quarters of 2023. Snitch is confident that it s will be a 100 crore business in the current financial year.

