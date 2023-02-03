From cardigans to bow ties to designer bags, luxury pet clothing is on the rise





NOTno longer content to dress humans, Gucci, Prada and Christian Louboutin now also take care of their pets. And it’s a successful move! Clothes for four-legged friends are on the rise, so much so that the biggest luxury brands are getting into it, offering animal looks that are more stylish and extravagant than ever. Are pets becoming fashion icons? Some would say that’s nothing new, although it used to be limited to celebrity dogs and cats and petfluencers, the pets that are popular on social media. Take for example Doug The Pug, a pug from Nashville who is followed by 3.7 million users on Instagram almost as many as French human influencer Lena Situations, a fashion favorite and who is as cute as she is stylish. Today, luxury fashion houses are working on designing complete collections for pooches, who can now step out in the same style as their owners. The dog wears Prada Nothing is too good for man’s best friend, and luxury brands have understood this. Today, there are countless companies that offer complete lines for pets, with stylish, luxurious and sometimes exaggerated pieces, often at exorbitant prices. And the most surprising thing is that these creations fit perfectly into current trends. Fleeces, crochet, tartan and ugly Christmas sweaters are among the options available to pets, for their greatest pleasure… or that of their masters. Witness the Gucci house which, in 2022, unveiled an entire collection for dogs and cats. And it’s not a few random items here and there, but a whole range of clothes, accessories and other household items, like a mohair hat for 350, a coat for 710, a bowl for 1,400, a set of travel bowls for 3,400, and even a basket for 6,500. Money is no object, it seems, for some pampered pets. And there is no doubt that many owners or adoptive parents will not hesitate to pay the price to care for their pets, and themselves. Prada, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Miu Miu, Barbour, Tiffany & Co, Celine and Christian Louboutin are some of the major brands that offer permanent collections for pets, and more specifically for dogs, which are one of fashion’s new favorite targets. . And the trend seems to have gained ground in recent months, with products that resemble those offered for men, women or children. At the forefront of trends In fact, today’s pet clothing and accessories are nothing like what we’ve seen in the past. They are directly inspired by human clothing that the same luxury brands present every year on the catwalks of fashion weeks. Indeed, Pitti Uomo, which kicked off menswear week in Italy, introduced a new section entirely dedicated to clothing and accessories for pets, called Pittipets. It wouldn’t even be surprising to soon see catwalk models accompanied by these faithful companions, in perfectly matching looks.



Also read: From a pet project to a massive brand, the story of Rashi Narang’s ‘paw’sitive journey Just visit the e-stores of the biggest luxury houses to realize that the clothes offered for dogs and cats are directly inspired by the fashion shows. There’s the famous flag sweater and a quilted jacket at Ralph Lauren, Prada has a nylon puffer jacket with hood among the items that the brand says are inspired by designs from the men’s and women’s collections. A Monogram canvas dog carrier presents itself as a revisited version of the classic Louis Vuitton bag, and Christian Louboutin offers leashes directly inspired by his famous shoes. What constitutes a complete wardrobe for your dog. Already well established, the trend has not finished growing, according to figures revealed by The Guardian. The British newspaper reports that the global pet clothing market is expected to reach $7 billion by 2032, with an annual growth rate of 5%. A golden opportunity for brands that have clearly found a new way to diversify their business. Check out our festive offers of up to Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift Card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to find out more.

