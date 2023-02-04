Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88ExBulletin





Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88, according to his fashion house. He was known for his perfumes and space-age designs.





MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST: Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88. That’s according to her fashion house. As NPR’s Mandalit del Barco reports, he was known for his perfumes and space designs. (SOUND EXTRACTION OF BOB CREWE AND THE GLITTERHOUSE SONG, “BARBARELLA”) MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: In the campy 1968 sci-fi film ‘Barbarella,’ actress Jane Fonda explores another planet wearing knee-high boots and sexy, futuristic metallic outfits. (SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “BARBARELLA”) BOB CREWE AND THE GLITTERHOUSE: (Vocals) Barbarella, Bar-barbarella. DEL BARCO: Paco Rabanne designed his costume using plastic, chainmail, metal and leather. The designs were all the rage in 1960s pop culture and continue to be so today. The self-taught designer was born Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo in the Basque region of Spain in 1934. His father had been a soldier in the Republic, his mother a seamstress for designer Cristobal Balenciaga. Rabanne studied architecture in France before designing avant-garde clothes and perfumes. He entered the fashion scene in the early 1960s with a collection of dresses made up of plastic discs and metal rings that he described as unwearable. Her designs quickly became popular with stars and models such as Brigitte Bardot and Twiggy. Filmmakers Jean-Luc Godard and John Huston also called on him to dress their films. Rabanne retired in 1999, but his label was subsequently revived. In a statement, the president of his fashion and perfume house paid tribute to Rabanne’s unique aesthetic and, I quote, “her bold, revolutionary and provocative vision of the fashion world”. Mandalit del Barco, NPR News. (SOUND EXTRACTION OF BOB CREWE AND THE GLITTERHOUSE SONG, “BARBARELLA”) Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

