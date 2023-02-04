Paco Rabanne, iconic fashion designer, present at 88 DW 02/03/2023





French-Spanish fashion designer and perfume mogul Paco Rabanne died on Friday at the age of 88, his company confirmed. “La Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88. Among the most significant fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” reads a press release from parent company Puig. Born during the Spanish Civil War in 1934, Rabanne’s father was killed by the forces of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1937. Her mother later moved the family to Paris, where she worked for the Balenciaga fashion house. Rabanne began her career designing jewelry for Balenciaga, Givenchy and Dior before launching her own brand in 1966. Space Age Provocateur Rabanne was nicknamed “Wacko Paco” for his sometimes extremely avant-garde designs and eccentric ideas. He was co-creator, alongside Pierre Cardin, of the space-age fashion movement. He has dressed French icons like Brigitte Bardot and Françoise Hardy, as well as designing Jane Fonda’s famous “Barbarella” costume. In 1966, he shook up the fashion world by presenting a collection entitled “12 Unwearble Dresses”. The show featured barefoot models wearing outfits made of sharp metals and other unlikely materials. In a 2016 retrospective, Rabanne wrote of his design philosophy that he wanted to go “as far as is reasonable for his time and not indulge in the morbid pleasure of things known, which I consider decadence “. Later in life, Rabanne was known for his hugely successful line of perfumes, as well as his writings on subjects like the predictions of Nostradamus. He also made numerous mystical claims, claiming he had multiple lifetimes, personally seen God, and encountered aliens. es/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa)

