Lisa Rinna wears a bodysuit with a leopard-print coat at Fashion Week





Lisa Rinna left the small-screen drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind her, and now the actor-turned-reality TV star is delivering dramatic looks on the runway instead. The 59-year-old walked the runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week on February 2, showing off a bold sartorial sense for the Rotate Birger Christensens Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Lisa Rinna walks the runway during the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 on February 2, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Rinna stepped out in a black barely there bodysuit paired with a plush leopard print coat from the brand founded by Danish influencers and stylists Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir. Rinna’s look was completed with chunky gold hoop earrings, teased braids and one of beauty’s most popular and polarizing trends: bleached blonde brows. When Rinna shared a behind-the-scenes look at the set on instagramshe appeared delighted with the snaps and captioned the post, “#HAPPY.” In another postshe wrote, “Thank you so much Thora and Jeanette! Love you!” The brand responded by calling the star “ICONIC.” After wearing her first daring outfit, Rinna walked the runway again at the end of the show, as she donned a sparkly black dress and joined the entire diverse group of models for one final walk. The event marked another modeling gig for Rinna, who also walked the Priscaveras SS23 fashion show in Brooklyn, New York, last fall. At the time, she explained her eagerness to showcase fashions, noting“Honey, when you’re 59 and you’re asked to walk in a fashion show, you say YES!!!!!!!”

