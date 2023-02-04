Fashion
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88 | Fashion
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, best known for his space age metal dressesbest-selling fragrances and eccentric statements, died at the age of 88.
His death was announced Friday in a press release from the Puig group, owner of the Paco Rabanne brand. I am deeply saddened by the death of Paco Rabanne, group chief executive Marc Puig said in a statement. Through his great personality, he transmitted a unique aesthetic and a bold, revolutionary and provocative vision of the fashion world.
The Paco Rabanne house paid tribute to the man it describes as a visionary creator and founder. He said: Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our pioneering heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.
Rabann was born Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo in the Basque Country in February 1934. His father was a Republican soldier killed by Franco; his mother was a small handor seamstress, for Cristbal Balenciaga.
Although she became one of the most famous fashion names of the 1960s, Rabanne came into fashion quite late. After studying architecture at the Ecole Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris in the 1950s, he worked in architecture for nearly 10 years. During this time he dabbled in drawing, but it wasn’t until the 1960s that he started making clothes and accessories.
He began by designing a small collection of large plastic accessories and buttons, which he sold to various fashion houses, before showing his first fashion presentation in 1964 titled Twelve Experimental Dresses. Even then, he never saw himself as a pure fashion designer, preferring to work with interesting materials to create clothes that were as much designed as designed.
He found notoriety two years later, in 1966, with his first couture collection, named Twelve Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials, ostensibly a series of mini-dresses made of plastic strips and discs held together by large metal rings. . After the show, Rabanne told a shocked audience in the French press: It doesn’t matter if nobody can wear my dresses. These are statements. The collection was swept aside but it put its name squarely on the map.
Alongside designers such as Pierre Cardin and André Courrges, Rabanne was part of an emerging group of avant-garde couturiers who combined traditional tailoring techniques with space-age design. Rabanne went further, preferring to use post-war materials such as plastics, metals and buttons and elaborate bonding methods to create what was ostensibly armor for women. Coco Chanel once said of him: He’s not a couturier. He’s a metallurgist.
Rabannes’ shows have always been landmark events and he was one of the first designers to introduce soundtracks into shows. Along with Yves Saint Lauren, he was also one of the first designers to launch non-white models on the 1960s catwalks.
He retired in 1999, having at various times dressed Mia Farrow, Jane Birkin, Audrey Hepburn, Peggy Guggenheim and Jane Fonda. She is often mistakenly credited with designing the costumes for the sci-fi film Fonda Barbarella, when in fact, although her sci-fi aesthetic was inspirational, the Fondas minidresses were designed by the costume designer. French Jacques Fonteray.
Towards the end of the 1960s, he teamed up with the fashion and perfume company Puig to develop the fragrances for which he later became known.
Although his designs are not traditional, he once told WWD: I am one of the most classic fashion designers.
At the end of the last century, Rabanne predicted that the Mir space station would crash to Earth and devastate Paris. He also claimed to have arrived on this planet 78,000 years agoleading some to nickname him Wacko Paco.
