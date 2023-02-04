Lourdes Leon turns away from the Marc Jacobs show





Lourdes Leon may be the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 ad campaign, but even that didn’t guarantee her entry to the brand’s runway this week. MadonnaThe eldest daughter of was turned away Thursday at the door of the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan where the designer traditionally holds his parade. A viral TikTok posted by @mickmicknyc captured the precise moment the model arrived at the scene and attempted to enter, only to be stopped by security as he ascended the stairs. A voiceover on the clip explains that Leon apparently arrived at 6 p.m. sharp, when the show was supposed to start, but the doors had already been locked and the show had started. The person she arrived at the event with was seen speaking with security officers for several minutes about the situation, but they were both informed that the event was already closed. Even the fans waiting outside tried to help Leon in as they could be heard yelling at the guards, let her in, she’s the doll! and you don’t know who she is? ends up breaking into a chant of Let her in! , but she was still turned away. Leon was dressed for the occasion with a Heaven by Marc Jacobs denim handbag that matched her denim bustier and high-low skirt, complemented by a ripped denim jacket sagging over her shoulders and white lace-up boots. There were also a number of other distinguished guests present at the show that evening, including Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton RothschildAnd Ashley Graham. The model is a former campaign star for the brand and her mother also has a long history with Marc Jacobs, as the brand wrote in a press release announcing Leon’s new role. They added at the time, it made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign because she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality at the heart of this younger expression of the brand. Unfortunately, she doesn’t seem to possess the same sense of punctuality as the brand. Leon whom Madonna welcomed in 1996 with her then-boyfriend Carlos Leonmade her modeling debut in 2018, modeling for Gypsy Sport. Since then, she’s gone on to pose in a Juicy Couture underwear campaign, starred in the third Savage x Fenty show, walked the catwalk for Marine Serre, and served as a muse for jean paul Gaultier and as the face of the designer’s capsule collection with Supreme. Representatives of Marc Jacobs and Lourdes Leon did not return immediately vanity lounge‘s requests for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2023/02/lourdes-leon-turned-away-marc-jacobs-show

