



Tia Graham The fashion industry is growing and a new generation of designers wants to put their unique mark on it. Two local organizations have teamed up to help young people in the Detroit metro area do just that. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan collaborated with Tori Nichel, the founder of the black-owned fashion brand Black Housecreate THE Black Men in Fashion Mentorship Program in 2020. The program connects young black men with industry professionals to teach them all about fashion, from tailoring to textiles to racial barriers. “It was life changing.” Langston Howard, cartoonist In February, the five young men in the program have the unique opportunity to show off their designs at New York Fashion Week 2023. One of these young men is Langston Howard, a 13-year-old student at Detroit Country Day Middle School . “My outfit is designed mostly around African American themes and things that have happened in the past,” Howard explains. “Being with another African American designer was amazing, and the whole experience was awesome. It was life changing. Howard already sells his clothes online. His brand is called The best of athletics, featuring stylish hoodies and t-shirts with Detroit-inspired designs. He says his success is happening faster than he could have imagined. “I started about a year ago and over the last year I’ve been able to sell to a few celebrities, managed to get into a few networks and news channels and I’m still growing.” Shawn Wilson is the President and CEO of BGCSM. He says this opportunity opens doors for young men who didn’t know they could be fashionable in any way. “They actually come as artists, and they don’t even recognize that they can turn their art into fashion,” Wilson says. “I think that’s been another big aha I’ve seen. The program has so many talented artists who are now learning how to monetize their art in different ways. For many of these young people in Detroit, this is their first time leaving the city. BGCSM is raise funds for a smooth experience. The donations directly cover the costs of the fashion show in New York on February 7, including travel and hotel expenses, and the development of clothing for the fashion show. These funds open up opportunities for young people residing in communities or attending schools with limited artistic outlets or resources. Support the shows you love. WDET’s unique music programs are dedicated to exploring the music and culture of our region and the world. Continue cultivation. Please donate today. Give now Tia Graham is a reporter and weekend edition host for 101.9 WDET. She graduated from Michigan State University where she had the unique privilege of covering former President Barack Obama and his trip to Lansing in 2014. Show all articles Continue Reading

