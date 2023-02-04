Five 3D printed shoes unveiled at Paris Fashion Week

With 3D-printed shoes all over the Paris Fashion Week catwalks, we take a look at five of the most interesting shoes, from fashion house Dior’s smart derby shoe to the fashion brand’s chunky slip-on platform Danish Rains.

During the last Paris Fashion Week, boots with 3D-printed soles and entire sneakers made by 3D printers signaled that tech was having a moment in footwear.

Although 3D-printed shoes have been around for almost a decade, major fashion brands – especially fashion houses – have rarely used the technology in their designs.

Sportswear brands have led the charge

Notable exceptions include Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, who worked with designer Rem D Koolhaas to showcase 3D-printed shoes on the couture catwalk in 2013.

Meanwhile, sportswear companies have embraced the possibilities for precision and customization offered by technology and there is already a wide range of sneakers that incorporate 3D printed elements.

Sportswear giant Nike used 3D printing to create soccer shoe cleats in 2013 while rival Adidas launched a 3D printed offering in 2016. Soon after, American company Under Armor joined the list of activewear companies integrating 3D printing into footwear with the release of its mesh-soled sneakers.

However, as technology has improved, more and more brands – including high fashion companies – have realized the benefits of using 3D printing in the manufacture of their footwear.

“The benefits are the speed and agility around product development and the freedom over the design process, which provides plenty of scope for customization and new ideas,” said printing company HP, which worked with Dutch brand Botter and sportswear company Reebok to design a pair of 3D printers. -printed shoes recently told Dezeen.

Here are five shoes with 3D printing elements that were featured at Paris Fashion Week:

Carlo de Dior

French fashion house Dior sent models down the runway wearing black lace-up derbies with a lattice structure throughout and the Dior logo embossed on the soles.

To create the shoes, the designers scanned a traditional Dior Carlo shoe to create a digital shape, then engineered its mesh-like texture. For 12 hours, the Carlo shoe was 3D printed, then polished and cleaned to remove any white powder residue.

A video published by the brand presented the steps of the process. He claims that 80% of shoes can be recycled and reused once the tongue, undersoles and laces are removed.

Puff boots by Rains and Zellerfeld

Inside the auditorium of the Théâtre du Châtelet, Danish brand Rains launched its first 3D printed shoe, which was produced by a German 3D printed shoe company cell field.

Although the shoes are thick and have a large platform, they are lightweight and flexible. They were designed to complement the brand’s clothing collection, which was dominated by oversized puffer jackets and puffy silhouettes.

Reebok x Botter Trainers by Reebok, Botter and HP

A sea snail said to be used by the Greek goddess Venus for hair styling was the starting point for these brightly colored sneakers with ridged soles.

Dutch brand Botter teamed up with sportswear company Reebok on the sneaker, which was made using advanced computer techniques and an HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printer in just 15 days.

Each shoe was made entirely from a single material, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and was hand painted in colors that Botter associated with the Caribbean Sea.

Silk Road by Namesake

Boots and heels with leather uppers and 3D printed lattice soles produced by a 3D printing technology company Carbon were presented to the Taiwanese fashion brand Namesake‘s show.

Shoes were paired with sporting goods such as baggy pants and basketball caps. Elsewhere, models wore clothes inspired by Y2K fashion – styles that were popular in the early 2000s.

Heal Your Soul, Heel Your Sole by KidSuper and Zellerfeld

Made from layers of thermoplastic polyurethane – a rubbery plastic – these bright blue shoes were unveiled during the American brand KidSuper‘s Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in October.

The slip-on shoes have been digitally knitted to create a knit-like texture that is spongy and springy to the touch while its elongated arch gives the shoe a more formal shape.