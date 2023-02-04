Fashion
Five 3D printed shoes unveiled at Paris Fashion Week
With 3D-printed shoes all over the Paris Fashion Week catwalks, we take a look at five of the most interesting shoes, from fashion house Dior’s smart derby shoe to the fashion brand’s chunky slip-on platform Danish Rains.
During the last Paris Fashion Week, boots with 3D-printed soles and entire sneakers made by 3D printers signaled that tech was having a moment in footwear.
Although 3D-printed shoes have been around for almost a decade, major fashion brands – especially fashion houses – have rarely used the technology in their designs.
Sportswear brands have led the charge
Notable exceptions include Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, who worked with designer Rem D Koolhaas to showcase 3D-printed shoes on the couture catwalk in 2013.
Meanwhile, sportswear companies have embraced the possibilities for precision and customization offered by technology and there is already a wide range of sneakers that incorporate 3D printed elements.
Sportswear giant Nike used 3D printing to create soccer shoe cleats in 2013 while rival Adidas launched a 3D printed offering in 2016. Soon after, American company Under Armor joined the list of activewear companies integrating 3D printing into footwear with the release of its mesh-soled sneakers.
However, as technology has improved, more and more brands – including high fashion companies – have realized the benefits of using 3D printing in the manufacture of their footwear.
“The benefits are the speed and agility around product development and the freedom over the design process, which provides plenty of scope for customization and new ideas,” said printing company HP, which worked with Dutch brand Botter and sportswear company Reebok to design a pair of 3D printers. -printed shoes recently told Dezeen.
Here are five shoes with 3D printing elements that were featured at Paris Fashion Week:
Carlo de Dior
French fashion house Dior sent models down the runway wearing black lace-up derbies with a lattice structure throughout and the Dior logo embossed on the soles.
To create the shoes, the designers scanned a traditional Dior Carlo shoe to create a digital shape, then engineered its mesh-like texture. For 12 hours, the Carlo shoe was 3D printed, then polished and cleaned to remove any white powder residue.
A video published by the brand presented the steps of the process. He claims that 80% of shoes can be recycled and reused once the tongue, undersoles and laces are removed.
Puff boots by Rains and Zellerfeld
Inside the auditorium of the Théâtre du Châtelet, Danish brand Rains launched its first 3D printed shoe, which was produced by a German 3D printed shoe company cell field.
Although the shoes are thick and have a large platform, they are lightweight and flexible. They were designed to complement the brand’s clothing collection, which was dominated by oversized puffer jackets and puffy silhouettes.
Reebok x Botter Trainers by Reebok, Botter and HP
A sea snail said to be used by the Greek goddess Venus for hair styling was the starting point for these brightly colored sneakers with ridged soles.
Dutch brand Botter teamed up with sportswear company Reebok on the sneaker, which was made using advanced computer techniques and an HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printer in just 15 days.
Each shoe was made entirely from a single material, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and was hand painted in colors that Botter associated with the Caribbean Sea.
Silk Road by Namesake
Boots and heels with leather uppers and 3D printed lattice soles produced by a 3D printing technology company Carbon were presented to the Taiwanese fashion brand Namesake‘s show.
Shoes were paired with sporting goods such as baggy pants and basketball caps. Elsewhere, models wore clothes inspired by Y2K fashion – styles that were popular in the early 2000s.
Heal Your Soul, Heel Your Sole by KidSuper and Zellerfeld
Made from layers of thermoplastic polyurethane – a rubbery plastic – these bright blue shoes were unveiled during the American brand KidSuper‘s Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in October.
The slip-on shoes have been digitally knitted to create a knit-like texture that is spongy and springy to the touch while its elongated arch gives the shoe a more formal shape.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2023/02/03/3d-printed-shoes-paris-fashion-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis tigers remain undefeated at home
- No. 2 USC Womens Water Polo Beats The Bruins 10-8 In OT To Win Triton Invite Title
- Tapper questions Buttigieg about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
- Womens Golf Open Spring Schedule at Texas State Invitational
- Redbirds drop Doubleheader in Arkansas on Sunday
- WMU Golf looking for a productive spring
- No. 19 Lions roll past Alabama, 7-0
- Augustana men’s tennis briefs to open season
- See what happens when the wind chill hits -108 degrees on Mount Washington
- Why Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal is in London, not Washington
- Doubleheader Dub for Water Polo Featured by Upset Over No. 6Michigan
- Measles warning for NZ flight passengers after case discovery