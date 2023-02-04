Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88





Paco Rabanne died at the age of 88 in Portsall, France. The fashion designer’s death was announced on his company’s website instagram Friday accompanied by a black and white portrait of him taken in 1999. “Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88,” reads the caption. “Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.” The statement continued: “We are grateful to Mr. Rabanne for establishing our pioneering legacy and defining a future of limitless possibility.” Jos Manuel Albesa, president of fashion and beauty at Puig, a fashion and fragrance brand and the parent company of Paco Rabanne, confirmed the news in a statement to multiple media outlets on Friday, adding, “Paco Rabanne has made transgression magnetic. Who else could inspire fashionable Parisians to demand plastic and metal dresses?” Eric Robert/Getty Images, FILE Fashion designer Paco Rabanne works on an outfit in his Paris studio, April 11, 1996. Rabanne founded her fashion house in 1966 and was best known for her space-age aesthetic. In many of his designs there was a mix of futuristic metals and lots of shine. The late designer’s debut collection was titled “Manifesto: 12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials” and included one-of-a-kind looks created from metal, paper, plaster and other off-the-shelf materials. He was also instrumental in designing costumes for Jane Fonda’s 1968 film “Barbarella.” Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE Fashion designer Paco Rabanne poses with models during the Paco Rabanne Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1996 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 1996 in Paris. After being acquired by Puig in 1987, the designer retired just over a decade later in 1999. While Rabanne’s business was briefly shut down, it was revived in 2011 with creative director Julien Dossena at the helm and several fragrances were launched under the brand. Fashion house Calandre’s first fragrance, which is still available today, features notes of sandalwood and vetiver as well as rose and bergamot. Other women’s fragrances that have followed include Lady Million and more recently FAME which has an alluring blend of jasmine, mango and frankincense. The bottle packaging is also a nod to Rabanne’s famous creations. Tributes poured in across social media on Friday with many fans sharing their deepest feelings for Rabanne. “One of the most beautiful, humble designers I’ve had the good fortune to meet, hang out with and model. Thank you for being you Paco Rabanne, you will be sorely missed,” commented Canadian model Stacey McKenzie. Actress Lindsay Lohan also left her condolences in Friday’s comments, commenting with a dove emoji, heart and praying hands. Model and influencer Ellen Milgrau posted her own sentiments in the comments section, writing, “Rest in peace icon.”

