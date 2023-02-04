Paco Rabanne, innovative fashion designer of metal dresses, dies at 88

Paco Rabanne, a fashion world innovator whose designs in the 1960s helped set the mood for decades of space-age rebellion and glamor with metal-plated dresses and the skin-tight green catsuit worn by Jane Fonda in the cult 1968 science fiction film Barbarella, died February 3 at 88. Puig, the company that owns Mr Rabannes’ Paris fashion house, announced the death but did not provide a cause. In France, the newspaper Le Télégramme cited the mayor of Vannes, David Robo, stating that Mr. Rabanne died at his home in Portsall in the Brittany region.

Over the decades, Spanish-born Mr. Rabanne has built a global brand that is widely known in perfume, men’s fragrance and ready-to-wear retail circles and, in the world of couture, for catwalk collections that experimented with colors and materials such as plastics, paper and even coconut.

He was also a baffling eccentric, recounting what he described as details of past lives dating back to ancient Egypt and, in the 1990s, giving doomsday predictions that Russia’s Mir space station would crash to Earth and wipe out. Paris in 1999. That left him the subject of biting headlines such as Beaming up to Planet Paco.

Contrary to his bold designs, he was known for his ascetic lifestyle of few possessions and periods of seclusion in France, where he was taken as a boy with his mother in the late 1930s after his father was killed during the Spanish Civil War for opposing the right-wing forces of General Francisco Franco.

I have only one influence, and that is my invention of new fabrics, he told the Independent in 2003. It will be the only influence I will have. You know I’m not too concerned about my legacy, but more about creating for the future. Never look back on the past.

Her influence in expanding the vocabulary of fashion in the 1960s was aided by admirers such as Audrey Hepburn, Ursula Andress, Brigitte Bardot and Françoise Hardy, all of whom wore her designs. Fashion Empress Coco Chanel called him the Fashion Metallurgist for his groundbreaking work mini dresses aluminum and other bulky materials and jewelry made of rhodoid, a type of plastic.

Fashion writer and historian Suzy Menkes called Mr. Rabannes’ designs of the 1960s much more than a new look.

Rather, it was a revolutionary attitude for women who wanted to both protect themselves and assert themselves, she wrote in an Instagram post after Mr. Rabannes’ death.

Her shimmering, form-fitting costume for Fonda in Barbarelle became one of the sultry centerpieces of the campy futuristic drama.

That’s it! Fonda recounted in 2015 after seeing Mr. Rabannes’ design for the film, directed by her husband, Roger Vadim. I look better when I wear something structured with no frills or knots. Something that will show off my waist and butt, because I’ve always had a good butt.

Mr. Rabanne has often acted as a fashion provocateur as much as a fashion innovator.

He once had his runway models wear astronaut helmets at a fashion show. He was among the first to use black runway models and occasionally mocked industry claims with playful honesty. At his first major exhibition in 1966 in Paris, he called the collection of metal dresses Twelve Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials. Surrealist artist Salvador Dal hailed the show as the work of another Spanish visionary.

So it was a time when women became warriors because they needed to affirm their desire for emancipation, freedom and freedom, Rabanne said. Armor was almost necessary.

He added: It doesn’t matter if no one can wear my dresses. These are statements.

Yet he was always looking to expand his name. Mr. Rabanne became known in the 1970s for his colognes, handbags and ready-to-wear that made him familiar to consumers in department stores around the world.

He then partnered with Spanish fashion house Puig, which has a range of other brands including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera and Dries Van Noten.

Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo was born in Pasajes, in the Basque region of northern Spain, on February 18, 1934. His mother was head seamstress at the Cristbal Balenciagas fashion house in San Sebastin. His father, an officer in the anti-Franco Republican forces, was executed by Francoist loyalists after refusing to change sides in the civil war.

The family fled to France in 1939 and Mr. Rabanne studied architecture at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris. He finds a secondary activity by selling drawings of fashion ideas: shoe models for Charles Jourdan, accessories for Christian Dior and Yves Saint-Laurent.

In a 1997 memory, Journey: from one life to anotherMr Rabanne said flying from Spain and watching the Second World War unfold from France made him an adult long before he was a teenager.

In 1959, Womens Wear Daily published seven dress sketches by Franck Rabanne, a name he used until adopting Paco Rabanne in 1965. In his first studio, he used repurposed bicycle seats for chairs and developed the idea of ​​using recycled metals and other materials, such as paper and wood shavings, for dresses, drawing inspiration from the found art creations of Marcel Duchamp.

I’m always looking for new materials, not for their shapes but for the play of light on them and their textures. If I’m a designer, it’s to find new textures, said Mr. Rabanne.

In addition to Barbarella, Mr. Rabannes’ creations have been featured in films including director Jean-Luc Godards 2 or 3 things I know about her and the spy parody Casino Royale, both made in 1967.

At the same time, the peculiarities of Mr. Rabannes have become legendary. On several occasions, he claimed that in past lives he knew Jesus and murdered King Tutankhamun of ancient Egypt, better known as King Tut. He urged people to leave Paris before August 1999, when he said Russia’s Mir space station would crash into the city and kill thousands.

He liked style koans. Fashion heralds the future, he says, describing his theory of hairstyles as crystal balls. When hair swells, bunches fall. When the hair is smooth, everything is fine.

In 2005 he opened an exhibition of his drawings which he says were influenced by the 2004 bombing in Beslan, in Russia’s North Ossetia region, where Islamist militants killed more than 300 people, including many children. Mr. Rabanne called for proceeds from the show to go to the families affected by the bloodshed. For the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards, he designed a paper dress worn by Lady Gaga.

Mr. Rabanne’s influence has remained a recurring theme among designers. In 2003, Prada covered swimsuits with molded plastic appliqués and Dolce & Gabbana unveiled silver astronaut-style suits, both in homage to Mr. Rabanne’s work in the 1960s.

Information about survivors was not immediately available.

Mr. Rabanne presents himself as an outsider whose creations attempt to shake up the fashion world. He could, however, be humorous about the line between fashion as art and fashion as something practical to put on.

He told an interviewer that he once designed a mermaid dress made from mother-of-pearl discs in the 1960s for a client who owned an art gallery.