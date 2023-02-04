Bad day at the office for the men of Warren Gatlands : PlanetRugby





Following a heavy 34-10 loss to Ireland in their Six Nations Test at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, here are the player ratings for Wales. 15 Liam Williams: The odd mastermind fades but did well under the high ball and provided a threat with the ball in hand in the second half. 6 14Josh Adams: Had no impact during the match. Was also unable to put enough pressure on the Irish Seekers in the chase game. 5 13 George North: Tried manly but another who struggled to get involved in the contest as Ireland dominated the exchanges forward. 5 12Joe Hawkins: A fine effort from the center, which certainly has something in it. Took some nice lines and has good skills. 7 11Rio Dyer: Lively, especially in the second half due to his pace and footwork, which threatened the Irish defence. Was Wales the most dangerous back. 7 10 Dan Biggar: A bad day at the office for the fly half. Dominated by Johnny Sexton, whose decision making was much sharper. Improved in the second period, but he won’t be satisfied with his efforts on Saturday. 4 9Thomas Williams: Not helped by the poor discipline of his teams which gave him little ball to work with. The kick was fairly accurate but handled well by the visitors. 5 Strikers harassed by Ireland 8 Taulupe Pallets: Glimpses of his second-half excellence but one of the biggest transgressors on the discipline front. 4 7 Justin Tipuric: Had a great season for club and country but another player who failed to make an impact against a superb Irish side. 5 6 Jacques Morgan: Gained influence as the game progressed and had good times on both sides of the ball. Wales best striker. 7 5 Alun Wyn Jones: Worked hard but dominated by Irish locks. 6 4 Adam Beard: See Faletau. Didn’t really adapt to the referee, with his penalties putting Wales on the back foot. 4 3 Thomas Francois: Apart from a scrum, the Welshman held on well in that area from the set piece, but was replaced at half-time after his lack of impact in the loose. 5 2Ken Owens (c): Frustrating day for the captain. The effort was there but the execution was not. A few bad throws from good attacking positions cost the hosts dearly. 5 1 Gareth Thomas: Sent in reverse at the start but competed well after that and came out with some credit. 6 Replacements: The bench certainly made the difference with the two props and Tommy Refell the standouts, but they had too much to do in this Six Nations opener. 7 LEARN MORE: Dominant Ireland start with bonus points triumph over wasteful Wales

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.planetrugby.com/news/wales-player-ratings-bad-day-at-the-office-as-warren-gatlands-men-open-six-nations-in-disappointing-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos