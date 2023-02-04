10 Interesting Facts About Bling Empire’s Tina Leung: New York

Without doubt one of the most beloved characters of Empire Bling: New YorkTina Leung has gone through and contributed more than you might think.

The series Empire Bling: New York continues to receive attention from global audiences, especially its Asian fans. From Nam Laks to Stephen and Deborah Hung to Lynn Ban, here’s another top Asian figure to know, Tina Leung.

10 Facts About Tina Leung Apart From Empire Bling: New York

1. She was born in 1982, which means she’s 40

Although the empire bling Looking like she’s between 20 and 30 years old, Tina Leung was actually born in Hong Kong on March 27, 1982, which means she’ll be 41 this year.

2. She was a fashion blogger before the word was even coined.

In early 2011, Tina created her personal blog called tinaloves.com. The original goal was just to share random images and mood boards that she loved — and that was before Instagram was even in the limelight.

3. Still, she doesn’t like being called an “influencer”

Move on to the present day where influencers are all over the internet. Tina has shown her potential in many different roles, but she doesn’t like being called an influencer. In an interview with post magazine, she mentions that she’s not “really like those top girls with millions of followers. They love creating content so much and producing it so quickly and in such high quality. Personally, I don’t always like doing that, I find it a job to be photographed.

4. Her original plan was to study acting and become an actress

Tina spent a year studying at Bates College in Maine before leaving to study drama at the University of Bristol in the UK. When she realized her true passion for fashion, she turned to studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where she had the chance to work and connect with several photographers from the fashion world.

5. She used to work a nine to five

Tina Leung met Gordon Lam, the editor of Prestige hong kong magazine, which got him into the publishing industry. According to Tina, it was the first “real job” she had ever had. And even though the job was grueling and demanding on her time, it drove her to learn at an exponential rate and inspired her a lot.

6. She has a net worth of $5 million

As a fashion influencer, stylist, actress, editor, and more, Tina has a net worth of around $5 million, according to this source in 2023.

7. She is an activist for inclusivity and speaks out against anti-Asian issues

As an Asian-American who has lived in the United States for half her life, Tina and her group of friends – Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung and Ezra William – have created a cutting-edge digital comic on the fashion and inclusivity, house of slaughter. The comic aims to be a non-judgmental space for underrepresented groups, where the characters address issues of racism and hate in society.

8. She was the book editor Bulgari Magnifica: the power of women

Tina was very proud of the book she published in partnership with Bulgari in 2021. Bulgari Magnifica: the power of women brings four female contributors – Amanda Nguyen, Lucia Silvestri, Mia Moretti and Noor Tagouri – into conversations about their norm-breaking stories in a male-dominated world.

9. She always moves between Hong Kong and the United States

In a nutshell, Tina was born in Hong Kong, moved to California, returned to Hong Kong, and moved back to New York. The fashion icon could almost be called a nomad, declaring in a interview with Prestige hong kong that his home is Hong Kong, New York, “and everything in between”.

10. She is looking to create her own line of products.

Tina occasionally mentions that in the future she would like to have her own line of merchandise or a unique collaboration with the brands she loves, “whether it’s a Casetify phone case, a Prabal Gurung dress or sunglasses. of Prism”. Tina, we can’t wait to see you do it all.

