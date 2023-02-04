Hokies cruise in consecutive sweeps







NOIRSBOURG Virginia Tech men’s tennis won convincingly in the first game of the doubleheader against Saint-Bonaventure, 7-0. Virginia Tech men’s tennis won convincingly in the first game of the doubleheader against Saint-Bonaventure, 7-0. Tech set the tone early with No. 13 Jordan Chrysostom And Ryan Fishback dominating on court one in a 6-1 victory. Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza and Scott Sculley won on court two, 6-4, to secure the doubles point. No. 32 Ryan Fishback looked set to bounce back from a tough Norfolk outing, winning the first set 6-1 before winning the match due to retirement. Ryan Morgan had no problems on court four, recording a straight-sets, 6-2, 6-2 victory. It was more the same for Scott Sculley who won the game for Tech in another solid performance, 6-1, 6-3. The Hokies continued their good form with Hugo Maya And Matt Harper picking up their own wins in straight sets, setting up a sweep to start the weekend. The highlight of the match came on court six where Alex Ix defeated Luke Young to claim his first singles win of the season and claim Tech’s first sweep of the season. — MATCH TWO —

NOIRSBOURG Virginia Tech men’s tennis picked up where it left off by recording another sweep against Davidson. In doubles, the Hokies did well behind the dynamic Fishback/Chysostom duo winning 6-1 followed by Matt Harper And Frank Thompson 6-3. Chrysostom put Techon on the board in singles, his second win of the season, 6-1, 6-4. Maia dispatched her challengers Wildcat with ease in a 6-2, 6-2 win on court three. Frank Thompson seemed to improve with each game winning 6-3, 6-0 and pushing Tech to 5-1. On court five, it took a battle for the 10-point tiebreaker before Sculley prevailed in another hard-fought victory, 4-6, 6-3, 1ten-04. Ariza and Fishback added impressive performances from their own 7-5, 6-0 and 6-2, 7-5 wins, respectively. FOLLOWING The Hokies will return to action on Sunday, Feb. 5, hosting No. 5 Kentucky (11:00 a.m.) and George Mason (4:30 p.m.). Promise per game The Hokie Club and Virginia Tech Tennis challenge Hokie Nation to make a Promise per game during the 2023 season. Gallery: (2-3-2023) MTEN: against Saint-Bonaventure and Davidson

