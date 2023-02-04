MEN’S BASKETBALL| Hoyas falls in tense battle with St. Johns

With just 1.2 seconds left in regulation and down 2 points, sophomore Primo Spears circled the ball to put forward Bryson Mozone on top of the key. Mozone’s pump rigged, dribbled past two bounding St. Johns defenders and fired a 3-pointer that could give the Hoyas their second straight win. The ball rattled around the rim, but eventually spun as time expired.

Despite earning their first Big East victory in two years against the DePaul Blue Demons five days prior, the Hoyas (6-16, 1-10 Big East) fell short last Sunday in Madison Square Garden against the St. Johns Red Storm (14-8, 4-7 Big East), 75-73.

The Hoyas walked through the doors slowly into the house where head coach Patrick Ewings’ jersey (CAS 85) hangs high in the rafters. In the first eight minutes, they trailed 17-7.

Despite that slow start, the Hoyas bounced back thanks to solid play from second-year guards Jordan Riley and Primo Spears, taking a 39-35 lead at halftime.

But in typical Hoya fashion this season, the half-time lead evaporated by the end of the game. Both teams went back and forth for much of the second half, and with 1:30 remaining in the contest, the game was tied at 70-all.

Two free throws with 46 seconds left gave St. Johns a 2-point advantage, but a 3-point clutch corner from Mozone gave the Hoyas the lead with just 24 seconds left.

Red Storm point guard Andr Curbelo ran through the Hoyas zone defense in final possession for St. Johns, finding open guard AJ Storr. Storr then calmly sank a 3-pointer to give Red Storm a 1-point advantage, and Mozones’ unfortunate misses sealed the game.

In his post-match interview with Georgetown Athleticshead coach Ewing said the team tried hard to try and win the game towards the end, but were unlucky.

At the end of the game, we had a great shot,” Ewing said. We executed the game to perfection, Bryson Mozone was wide open, he just didn’t come in.

New Yorker and Hoya fan Luca Orlando (CAS 25) said he was discouraged when the contest ended.

Why can’t they win one? Orlando said in an interview with The Hoya. One save or one more shot could have made the difference. It’s frustrating to see them lose these close matches.

What would have been the highlight of the Hoyas season could have launched an emotional two-game winning streak that would have done much to appease Hoya’s jaded fan base.

Ewing said the loss stemmed from fundamental shortcomings in the teams’ performance.

These are things you need to be able to take care of. The rotational game, the attacking rebounding games and then when you’re three minutes from the end we have to take good shots, we have to not turn the ball over and even if they didn’t score they couldn’t score . You have to be able to defend flawlessly and then take care of the ball, Ewing said.

A silver lining in the loss was the performance of Spears, who continued her breakout season with 25 points on 10-19 shooting to lead the Hoyas in scoring. Second-year goaltender Brandon Murray and senior center Qudus Wahab also contributed double digits, with 17 and 14 points respectively. Although Riley and fellow senior forward Akok Akok struggled on the offensive end, their defense was vital to the Hoyas’ efforts. Riley led the team with 4 steals and Akok led with 5 blocks.

The Hoyas fell to the Creighton Blue Jays (13-8, 7-3 Big East), who extended their winning streak to five, at Capital One Arena on Feb. 1. Georgetown will next face the University of Connecticut on February 1. 4 at home.



