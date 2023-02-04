Pearl Izumi is offering 25% off its clearance section





Those who are looking for new , , and or , rejoice: Pearl Izumi is having a huge winter clearance sale until next weekend. The brand has slashed prices on some of its best-selling products and styles from last season, plus added an additional 25% off already-reduced clearance items. Prices start as low as $6 for one . Pearl Izumi Attack Jersey for Men Pearl Izumi Attack Jersey for Men Now 47% off Right now select colors for the Attack jersey, available in both And , are discounted up to $40. Made from recycled plastic water bottles, this classic top features excellent moisture-wicking fabric, three rear bellows pockets and BioViz reflective elements for low-light visibility and safety. It may be winter now, but it’s a great piece to keep until summer begins. Enter it in And . Pearl Izumi Men’s Attack Gloves Pearl Izumi Men’s Attack Gloves Now 44% off The brand’s Attack gloves are also heavily discounted at just under half their $30 retail price. These traditional fingerless cycling gloves rely on gel inserts rather than padding to support your palms while riding, helping to prevent numb fingers and adding a non-slip grip. They also have reflective elements for low-light visibility. You can grab a set of attack gloves in And for $16.88 right now. The women’s Screaming Pink colorway is even cheaper at $11.25. More Cycling First time buyers can save even more by signing up for Pearl Izumi’s newsletter, which adds an additional 15% off your cart total. And yes, this discount applies to clearance items. Discover the entire selection of products for sale on , and check out some of our picks below. This winter clearance sale runs until February 12, so act now or risk selling out this must-have item. Pearl Izumi Men’s Expedition PRO Bib Shorts Now 44% off Pearl Izumi Men’s Shorts Now 62% off Pearl Izumi Mens Thermal Cycling Tights Now 44% off Pearl Izumi Women’s Sugar Legging Now 50% off Pearl Izumi Women’s ELITE Pursuit Bib Shorts Now 75% off Pearl Izumi Women’s Summit Gloves Now 62% off Pearl Izumi X-Alp Canyon, Men’s Shoes Now 44% off Canyon Pearl Izumi Men’s Long Sleeve Jersey Now 44% off Pearl Izumi Elevate Insulated AmFIB Jacket Now 25% off Pearl Izumi Women’s 4 Inch Studio Shorts Pearl Izumi Vesta Studio, Women’s Shoes Now 44% off Pearl Izumi Women’s Expedition PRO Groadeo Wetsuit Now 44% off Business Writer Kevin Cortez is the commerce editor for Popular Mechanics, Bicycling, and Runners World. A culture and product reporter for more than nine years, he’s covered everything from menswear and sneakers to e-bikes and video games. He was most recently the style editor for a leading product recommendation site and previously covered the music and podcasting industries at Mass Appeal and The AV Club. In his spare time, he walks his perfect little dog, Cash, and reads graphic novels. He has also written for Leafly, Input, Vulture and Genius.

