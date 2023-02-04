Paco Rabanne, famous Spanish fashion designer, died at 88





Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88.

He rose to fame in the 1960s, becoming known for his perfumes and metallic couture.

The designer's work is still popular today among stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.



Famous Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his perfumes and extravagant metal couture, has died aged 88. His official Twitter account confirmed the passing of the fashion icon on Friday, writing: “La Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88.” “Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration,” the statement continued. Paco Rabanne (@PacoRabanne) February 3, 2023 Rabanne was born near San Sebastin, Spain on February 18, 1934, as Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo. Her seamstress mother worked in Balenciaga’s first fashion house and her father was a colonel who died during the Spanish Civil War. Although the family’s beginnings were tragic, they eventually led Rabanne to the calling of her life. According to VogueRabanne’s mother moved with her son to France as refugees, which led Rabanne to begin studying architecture at the Ecole Nationale des Beaux Arts. It was during this time that Rabanne began designing clothes and accessories and formed relationships with fashion icons like Elsa Schiaparelli and Hubert de Givenchy, Vogue reported. Paco Rabanne in his Paris studio in 1965.

Main Features/Stringer/Getty Images



From there, Rabanne’s designs became essential in the French fashion world of the 1960s. Her first show, “Twelve Impossible Dresses in Contemporary Materials,” was groundbreaking. He played music in the background, cast models from diverse backgrounds, and showcased clothes made not from fabric but from everyday materials like paper, all things that were previously unknown. , reported Vogue. And that’s not to mention the fact that due to the nature of the materials he used, many of Rabanne’s designs were revealing and showed more skin than usual at the time. Paco Rabanne makes metal clothes in 1968.

Keystone-France/Getty Images



Also in the 1960s, Rabanne released her first perfume a citrus scent called Grille it is still popular today. Fragrances quickly became an integral part of Rabanne’s heritage, with the designer selling perfumes for men and women. Her most famous perfume, Paco Rabanne 1 Millionhas the shape of a gold bar and is arguably one of the most popular men’s fragrances in the world. Although he retired in 1999, Rabanne’s futuristic and metallic designs remained relevant. Pieces from his early collections were shown in museums around the worldand celebrities donned updated versions of his early designs on red carpets. Just last year, Sabrina Carpenter wore a sparkly two-piece ensemble that showed off the modern-day Rabanne at the Met Gala. Taylor Swift then wore a silver mini dress reminiscent of early Rabanne collections to a concert in January.

