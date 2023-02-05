Fashion
12 second half three lead Utah State over Colorado State
LOGAN, Utah- It was raining in Fort Collins as Utah State made 12 threes in the second half en route to an 88-79 road win over Colorado State.
Utah State (19-5, 8-3) traveled to Fort Collins, CO where they faced the Colorado State Rams (10-14, 2-9) on Saturday February 4.
Stormed the Fort. #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/xmrAlkowqV
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 5, 2023
The Aggies arrived on a two-game winning streak with wins at Fresno State and at home to New Mexico.
In their last game, the Rams saw their losing streak jump to four games with an 83-71 loss at home to UNLV.
Steven Ashworth tied a career-high with eight threes on his way to a team-high 26 points. Taylor Funk scored 21 with five threes. Sean Bairstow and Dan Akin each added 11 points.
Isaiah Stevens scored 25 points to lead the Rams. John Tonje added 20 points in the loss.
RELATED: Utah State Convincingly Beats New Mexico
First half
In the blink of an eye, Utah State opened up a 9-2 advantage with three points on its first three possessions.
Sean Bairstow assisted Max Shulga on the game’s first shot. After a failure by Colorado State, USU enjoyed a second scoring chance when Taylor Funk knocked down his first shot of the game.
It’s RAINING in Fort Collins!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/eav2wfuBHk
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 5, 2023
After Isaiah Stevens hit a mid-range jumper, Bairstow answered a pass from Funk.
Mountain West’s best three-point shooting team at 41.5 percent, USU’s first six shots have come a long way. Utah State made four threes in the first four minutes of playing time to take a 13-4 lead in the first timeout.
RELATED: Utah State Must Take Care of Home Business for Birth of NCAA Tournament
After a torrid start, the Aggies fell into an all-too-familiar scoring drought. Utah State was held scoreless for a 5:34 streak.
CSU capitalized, using a 16-0 run to take an 18-13 lead with 11:58 to go.
USU left the schneid when RJ Eytle-Rock found Trevin Dorius for a dunk with 11:43 left.
@CBSSportsNet #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/54K4UoFV1r
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 5, 2023
The Rams then missed five straight shots, allowing the Aggies to take a 21-20 lead after Dorius made a pair of free throws.
The two teams exchanged punches in the final minutes of the half, combining three draws and eight lead changes in the first half alone.
Utah State took a 33-32 lead at the break.
Second part
The Aggies drew first blood in the second half when Ashworth buried a second chance at three on an assist from Bairstow.
After Isaiah Rivera hit a short float, Ashworth made his fourth three of the night to give Utah State a 39-34 lead with 17:31 to go.
SPLASHworth, STACHEworth, it gets its money’s worth!
@CBSSportsNet @stevenAsh_15 | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/2wqzzSUhdL
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 5, 2023
Ashworth entered the game leading Mountain West with 3.3 triples per game on 47.5% shooting.
A 5-0 run from Funk extended Aggie’s lead to 44-36 with 15:58 to go.
RELATED: Without Healthy Rylan Jones, Aggies’ Cap Remains Limited
Minutes later, Funk stayed hot as he knocked down a corner three. The basket gave Funk a team-high 18 points and 10 in the second half alone.
You left @taylor_swishh open up, it’s on you my friend!
@CBSSportsNet #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/DcLGmmFjgg
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 5, 2023
Trailing 57-50, CSU’s Robert Tonje sent Akin to the foul line. It was Tonje’s fourth foul, sending him to the bench for a long stretch. After Akin hit both free throws, Aggie’s second-year guard Zee Hamoda forced a steal and knocked down a three on the ensuing possession to give Utah State their biggest lead at 62- 50 with 9:50 to play.
The Aggies held on, not letting Colorado State within six points again. Utah State finished with an 88-79 victory, improving to 19-5 on the year.
Following
Utah State returns home for an important game against the No. 22San Diego State Aztecs(18-5, 9-2) on Wednesday February 8. Kick-off for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (MST). USU will look to tie the season streak with the Aztecs after an 85-75 drop at SDSU on Jan. 25.
Every Utah State basketball game can be heard on theKSL sports areawith Scott Garrard on the call.
KSL Sports’ coverage of Utah State University athletics can be found here.
