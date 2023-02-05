Gwyneth Paltrow kept her dress from her relationship with Brad Pitt





A closet full of memories! Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a tour of her warehouse, which houses a collection of archival clothing, including outfits she wore on dates brad pitt. In a video shared via the Goops YouTube page on Thursday, February 2, the Shakespeare in love star, 50, who launched the lifestyle brand in 2008, showed off a pair of Chanel and Prada pumps before switching to a timeless white shirt dress. It’s a Calvin Klein dress from the 90s, Paltrow said of the costume as she held it up to the camera. I think I wore it to a premiere or something when I was dating Brad Pitt, she continued as the clip played to show a photo of the California native in the set while walking hand in hand with the Fight Club actor, now 59. Very 90s, Paltrow says of the dress. It’s like slouchy, it’s relaxed. It’s very 90s, I don’t care. Paltrow and Pitt started dating in 1994 with the Oceans 11 star who popped the question in 1996. The former couple, who met while filming Sevencalled it in 1997. The two remained friends with Paltrow gushing over Pitt in an October 2022 interview with entertainment tonight. When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while, and then we kind of found our way back, probably 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, she said. Then we kept in touch over the years, I love it. (Pitt was even featured in a Goup article.) Pitt continued with Jennifer Aniston. The actors married in 2000 and divorced in 2005. The Babylon the star struck up a romantic relationship with her Mr and Mrs Smith costar Angelina Jolie after meeting on set. After a two-year engagement, Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014. Research, 47, the actress filed for divorce two years later. The exes share children Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Paltrow, for her part, married Chris Martin in 2003 and they separated in 2016, which launched the well-known phrase of wellness gurus, mindful uncoupling. They share children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. The friendly exes remained on good terms even after they both left the relationship. Martin, 45, started dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 and Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018. The Politician star opened up about her undying love for her ex and what she still loves about him in an essay for British vogue in September 2022. It’s OK to stay in love with the parts of your ex that you’ve always been in love with, Paltrow said. In fact, that’s what makes conscious decoupling work. I love all those wonderful parts of them.

