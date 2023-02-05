Scoring Keys Balanced 15-7 season-opening win over Air Force – Ohio State Buckeyes





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium | Men’s Lacrosse Tickets | Photo gallery | Schedule | List | Box score | Built for Lacrosse: pt. 1 Columbus, Ohio Ohio State opened its new lacrosse stadium for a regular-season game in winning fashion on Saturday, as the 11th-ranked Buckeyes quickly took the lead and beat the Air Force, 15-7 , in front of 1,168 fans. The little story

Fifth-year senior Jack Myers, a preseason All-American, was in fine form midway through the season. He finished the afternoon with nine points (four goals and five assists), including the 200th point of his career. Myers also got plenty of help on the attacking side of the pitch, as Scott White scored four times and Kyle Borda found the back of the net for three goals. In total, six different players scored goals and eight scored at least one point. Goaltender Skylar Wahlund, also a fifth-year senior, made eight saves. The Buckeyes’ big afternoon on offense was helped by Drew Blanchard, who won 22 of 26 matchups and had 12 ground runs. Quotable

I’m grateful for a lot of things today, said head coach Nick Myers. Starting with our fans, they were amazing. Our students, our families and the community were amazing today. Our administration has done a lot of work to make this day possible and we cannot thank them enough. I’m proud of the way the men competed. It’s a good Air Force team. We’re going to have to keep improving, but it’s good to get that first win of the year. How the goals were scored Myers scored the first of his four goals of the day less than two minutes into the first quarter (13:46) to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Air Force responded to tie the game at 1-all, but from there Ohio State went on a 5-0 run to take a 6-1 lead at 11:25. of the second quarter.

In that 5-0 run, Borda and White scored twice while Myers had one goal and two assists.

Leading 7-3 at halftime, Ohio State scored the first two goals of the third quarter and White and Ed Shean found the back of the net to make it 9-3. Shean finished with two goals on the day.

Myers scored twice in the third quarter and the Air Force cut a six-goal deficit to four at 11-7 with 3:19 remaining, but Jason Knox closed out the third quarter to push the lead to five goals (12 -7) and the Buckeyes scored three times in four quarters to complete their victory. this and that Myers is only the sixth player in program history to reach 200 or more career points. In 46 career games, his 203 points have come on 105 goals and 98 assists.

Myers also extended his point streak to 37 straight, dating back to March 31, 2019, against Rutgers.

Head coach Nick Myers goes 13-2 in the opening games of the season. His Buckeye teams have won eight straight openers.

Ohio State played its first regular season game of the season away for the first time since 2008.

The Buckeyes defense limited the Air Force’s leading scorer last season, Brandon Dodd, to just one goal. Dodd ranked seventh in the nation in goals per game last season (3.29) and 20th in points per game (4.93). Statistically speaking

Strokes: State of Ohio 36, Air Force 26

Balls on the ground: State of Ohio 35, Air Force 23

Face to face : Ohio State 22 of 26, Air Force 4 of 26

Delete: Ohio State 15 of 15, Air Force 16 of 19

Extra man: Ohio State 1 of 3, Air Force 1 of 3

Checked in : Ohio State (Wahlund) 8, Air Force (Rose/Richards) 7

Turnover: State of Ohio 17, Air Force 10

Rating: Myers 4-5-9; White 4-0-4; Borda 3-0-3; Shean 2-0-2; La Calandra 0-2-2; Knox 1-0-1; Mitchell 1-0-1; Lewis 0-1-1 And after

The Buckeyes are back home next Saturday, Feb. 11, when they host Cleveland State at noon. Ohio State Men’s Lacrosse Tickets

