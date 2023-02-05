Kristin Cavallari goes stylish in a black bodycon dress and high boots – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristin Cavallari donned an all-black ensemble yesterday, sharing the outfit through a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story. Cavallari’s look consisted of a simple black long-sleeved turtleneck dress which she wore with shiny all-gold jewelry, most likely from her own Uncommon James brand, which included a plethora of rings and a large watch.

Kristin Cavallari on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram The former ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ star sported a black and white houndstooth print mini bag with gold hardware to match her jewelry. As for her hair, Cavallari styled her long blonde locks parted in the middle and worn in beachy waves. As for the shoes, Cavallari sported tall black leather boots with pointed pointed toes and an attractive matte finish that transitioned into pointy stiletto heels around 3-4 inches tall. The heel height certainly made the social media star look taller, while also streamlining her figure, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes. Related Popularized in the go-go era of the 60s, knee high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a smart choice in fall and winter to protect the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show off some leg. For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in its footwear rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, laces and Western boots from Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Its off-duty rotation also includes Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands like Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz. Cavallari founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017, which also includes her Uncommon Beauty skincare brands, candles and Little James children’s pajamas. PICTURES: The evolution of Kristin Cavallari’s street style over the years Add a classic black knee-high boot to your wardrobe.

Nine West Hiya Heeled Boots, $100

Journee Collection Glenda Extra Wide Calf Boot, $60

Sam Edelman Adi Knee High Tall Boot, $100

