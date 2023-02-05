4 Penn State Men’s Volleyball Upsets #2 UCLA In 4 Sets With Relentless Defense | Penn State Sports News

After both teams picked up a win over a ranked opponent in their Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge opener, Penn State and UCLA had all the momentum to face off in a top-five matchup.

The result ends in favor of the blues and whites, as the Nittany Lions inflict a first defeat on their enemy in a 3-1 victory.

The intense atmosphere began neck and neck between two competitive teams. After a series of battles at the net, the two teams traded leads and a total of 11 draws by the time the score was tied at 14-14. Whenever one team struck, the other immediately retaliated.

It was the Bruins who broke the deadlock first after a 3-0 scoring run, forcing the home side to use the game’s first timeout to close their biggest deficit by far, 17-14.

When time out ended, the game became a blue-and-white carnival, led by graduate student Cal Fisher. The veteran continued his stellar performance in his second game of the season with a power kill and an ace, helping Penn State return to the competition, 18-18.

With all the momentum, the Penn States defense showed its presence at the net, forcing three straight errors from UCLA batters. Then a stifling block from Owen Rose ended the first set in a dominating fashion that favored the Nittany Lions, 25-21.

Early in set 2, the Bruins quickly jumped out of the gate to take an 8-4 lead. But Penn State continued to fight back with relentless defensive efforts, making everything difficult for the No. 2 team in the nation. Each series has become a back-and-forth battle filled with digs and dive stops.

When the Nittany Lions closed the gap to 12-11 after another Fisher kill, the UCLA offense opened its floodgate by nimbly dodging Penn States’ blockers. Amid a 4-0 run to extend the lead to 18-13, four different hitters racked up wins, showing balanced firepower to penetrate Penn State’s defense.

The Bruins never looked back, continued to widen the gap and closed set 2 25-18 with a .500 hit percentage.

At the start of a crucial set 3, the intense battle at the net swung in favor of the Nittany Lions, and the defense helped the blues and whites to regain their momentum. Three consecutive blocks by the home team fired up the crowd and Penn State took a 9-5 lead.

Despite a few mistakes that helped UCLA keep the score close, the defensive efforts were outstanding for Penn State in Set 3. It has become a common scene to see two players diving at the same time to save the ball, and blockers played with relentless energy to interfere with Bruins hitters.

The hard-nosed defense gave Penn State the lead, and all of that hard defensive effort paid off after the offense began. After a powerful kill from Toby Ezeonu, who sent the ball off the rebound and flying towards the crowd, the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 21-16, with a .400 hit percentage.

The hot hands also infected other Penn State hitters, as Penn State gouged UCLA’s defense in kill after kill. The Nittany Lions didn’t waste their lead, winning set 3 25-19 after a pinpoint ace from Brett Wildman.

In a frenetic atmosphere, Penn States’ offense kept up a high pace amid cheers from the fans. By comparison, the Bruins offense seemed stagnant, with a .100 hit percentage. The score also showed the difference in efficiency, as Penn State remained in the driver’s seat.

The stadium was rocking after a solid block from Ezeonu, as the North Brunswick, New Jersey native racked up his seventh block of the night.

Toby has this unique ability; he just learned volleyball, coach Mark Pavlik said. His best volleyball will be five years ahead of him.

After set 2, the battle at the net became the culmination of dazzling scoring and blocks for Penn State, outplaying their opponent with an inspiring effort.

Surprisingly, the whole of set 4 became a dominant and unbalanced performance for the blues and whites. Despite trailing the game 2-1 and most of the fourth set, the Bruins seemed to lose their energy with a slow rotation in the block, as the Nittany Lions got everything they wanted at net, and a time UCLA’s death didn’t help much.

After a service error from the road team, Penn State closed the set 25-18 with a signature win.

As a group we always approach the same mentality, said Ryan Merk, adding that sometimes the energy can feel higher for bigger games. It just happens because it’s high intensity volleyball and it’s fun.

