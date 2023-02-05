Ganni presents a fresh take on Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2023

If Copenhagen is still at the second level of the global fashion week hierarchy, , who capped off the three-day agenda in a burst of yellow confetti on Thursday night, looks like a cool older sister who may have outgrown her nursery. Its international number one and its buyers who tuned into a live track, the so-called Ganni Girls, aren’t just fans. They are apostles who follow and spread a colorful style gospel.

Take Addie Christianson, a Paris-based digital fashion marketer who not only loves goofy prints and quirky but wearable separates at Ganni. In her words, she is obsessed. The craze started with a polka-dot pleated dress she stumbled upon at the Bergdorf Goodmans flagship store in New York about six years ago. Her passion for Ganni’s cheerfully patterned dresses and candy-colored knitwear woven with shimmering fabric grew so strong that she was compelled to see exactly where each pattern was drawn: I even tracked down Ganni’s headquarters in Copenhagen and the employees were quite confused, she said in an email.

In Christianson’s defense, the Ganni mothership isn’t hard to find. It’s parked above Gannis’ main store in a bustling shopping area in Copenhagen. There, local shoppers and brand enthusiasts from afar stroll by at a steady pace and walk away with lime-green zebra-print dresses, notched-soled boots with exaggerated platforms and dandyish white blouses with oversized Peter Pan collars. . It’s not cheap, but it’s not extortionate, with prices falling in the $200 to $500 range.

Ganni Girls, as this collective of shoppers are informally known inside and outside the brand, have transformed the Copenhagen-based labels’ playful mishmash of technicolor sweaters and ruffled dresses into the most recognizable exports of the city. They have propelled what was once a local cashmere brand into a reasonably priced force sold at 600 retailers across the world, with over a million Instagram followers to boot. (That’s far more than the other designers on this season’s Copenhagen Fashion Week calendar.)

A good part of the Ganni Girls are also American girls; the United States is the brand’s largest market. But the Ganni Girl is not a monolith. On Ganni’s Instagram, you’re as likely to see a septuagenarian donning one of the aforementioned Peter Pan blouses under a pair of dungarees as you are to see a twentysomething piling on a plaid Ganni dress, a quilted Ganni coat in a juxtaposed shade, and wearing it with a knitted Ganni beret. And while the term is Ganni Daughterpeople of all genders work in its stores and wear the brand.

Being a Ganni Girl isn’t just a look, it’s a philosophy: it’s all about including people, founder Nicolaj Reffstrup said in an interview at Gannis’ Copenhagen headquarters in early February. Fashion brands can sometimes be a little cocky in a cool way, he said, and we’re the opposite, right?

Ganni is on the rise in 2023. It is moving to new stores, including a second in Miami and a fourth in New York, in the West Village. He has a growing stable of collaborators, most recently technical clothing brand 66North. But he is ready to evolve. Fall isn’t usually a season associated with rebirth and makeover, but Ganni, with a butterfly-inspired double-G logo at hand, unveiled a more fashion-forward collection than in the past at its Copenhagen Fashion Week wraps up Thursday night.

Vibrant patterns and bulbous shapes were reduced to a supporting role. This Ganni is all about finding ways to get creative with pieces that are more timeless than the aforementioned zebra fabric. A-line suit such as a black blazer with curved shoulders over flowing mid-rise pants, a gray checkered three-piece suit with an asymmetrically cut waistcoat and taffeta lining along the pant legs, and a black blazer looser over jeans tucked into the knee-high boots says girl Ganni is working when she’s not playing. (And maybe the would-be Ganni Girls can do better than the minimalist wool vests and simple pleated pants that other influencers convinced them to wear from other brands.) python-print coat or plain black blazer; the closing look applied the curved sleeves of the opening blazers to a soft baby blue version with a precisely nipped-in waist and coordinating mini power.

Another sign of Ganni’s change in ambition, the models in suits swung the first real attempt to create an It-bag for the brand, the Bou, in their hands. It’s a small, top-handle handbag made from a leather-like cactus and orange-derived fiber, and had the same balance of whimsy and functionality that made Ganni so popular in the first place.

Ditte said the new look came about as she and Nicolaj did a post-pandemic reflection on Gannis’ first decade or so in business. They wanted to take whatever really worked for us and try to evolve [those things] a little, she says, and then create a look that’s a little more innovative. Zooming out from the corner of the fashion world adjacent to Gannis’ channel, there’s a broader aesthetic shift at play towards more understated, bespoke designs, in fashion houses and on fashion TikToks. It’s also a pure business game: At Ganni, the most bespoke pieces they already have are selling well, Ditte said.

Ditte and Nicolaj, a married team, still act somewhat surprised that the label has lasted long enough and grown fast enough to even warrant an aesthetic change. Two days before Gannis’ show, Ditte reflected on the brand’s success with giddy modesty, as if we talked about it too long it might evaporate. I don’t think I even dared to dream that we [could have] a global, international brand,” she said of Ganni’s early years.

And yet, Ditte roamed the Copenhagen fashion scene as a fashion buyer over a decade ago and noticed something was missing. This was just before the financial crisis, when the market gap referred to real empty space, not another excuse to re-perfect the white T-shirt. Most of the Scandi style was either too bohemian or too androgynous for the creative director; she wanted to find a playful place in the middle.

The puffy plaid mini-dresses and striped mohair sweaters that Ditte and her eventual team designed at Ganni always seemed to pop up on the rack alongside other mid-size contemporary brands. People couldn’t help but notice that they were so lively. Their prints and colors are strong, bright and on-trend every season, said Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Maguire. Shopbop was actually one of the first retailers to bring Ganni to market, and since then we’ve seen tremendous brand affinity and loyalty. Maguire herself owns the Gannis Chelsea boot and updates her collection with a new color every season.

Many of their pieces seem hard to wear or style, the Ganni Christianson fan told me, but I’ve found most of their clothes to be incredibly wearable and versatile. The wackiest dresses can be toned down slightly under a plain cardigan, perhaps like Khaites. In the wild, Gannis’ most voluminous tops are brought down to earth with a flat maybe Chanel, maybe Margiela Tabian denim.

It will be a few months before the buyers who made a splash with Ganni can see his adult era in person. Rest assured, that sleeker and brighter Ganni girl can still be the one with the outfit everyone notices. The latest shows the progressive inclusion of a clingy red sequined dress with multiple knee-length slits and a sleeveless denim top and skirt ensemble painted in blue-gold sequins. As Ditte wrote in his show notes, Ganni will never be a gray turtleneck.

If Ganni grows out of the vibrant palette that skyrocketed him, could Ganni ever overtake Copenhagen? Nicolaj admitted the idea comes up every few months, but Ganni may attract extra attention atop a smaller fashion week, he said. Sometimes he wonders about the total abandonment of the format of the show.

Ditte had a more sentimental view. Copenhagen feels like home to me. But you can never say never. Whatever happens, there will likely be Ganni Girls wherever the brand goes.

