Men’s swimming and diving wrap up regular season with win over Dartmouth





HANNOVER, NH Columbia’s men’s swimming and diving team (7-2) concluded its 2022-23 regular season Saturday afternoon by beating the Dartmouth Big Green (2-7) on the road. The Lions emerged victorious, 166.5-121.5. “We finished the double leg of our season today in Hannover, and the team was engaged from the opening three-meter round and remained focused throughout,” said the head coach. Jim Bolster said. “We shuffled our roster to give some of our swimmers a shot at their first collegiate wins and the strategy proved successful as Seth Roach Matt Lou, Tristan Pragnell And Michael Zhang all recorded their first victories.” jonathan suckow put the finishing touches today to one of the finest regular seasons you’ll ever see, winning both diving events and setting two pool records at Dartmouth in the process. Officially, Suckow has now completed an undefeated season on Columbia’s doubleheader schedule (with two Big Al Invite wins as well), and he now holds pool records in every Ivy League pool. His scores of 437.63 and 439.28 at 3 meters and 1 meter, respectively, got the job done today. Nicholas Leavell also put in an excellent performance, finishing second in both events. “An absolutely historic season of individual performances for Jonathan came to an end today,” said the head diving coach. Scott Donnie said. “He’s won every event he’s been in, and most of them he’s won records. So excited to see how he takes that momentum to the Ivy League Championships.” In the pool, the Lions kicked things off with a victory in the 200 medley relay. The team made up of Andy Huang , Demirkan Demir , Noah Czelista And Zion James finished with a time of 1:30.98 to take first place. The afternoon team’s first individual win came in the first individual event, as Seth Roach touched the wall first in the 1,000 freestyle, clocking 9:30.53, for his first career win. Columbia would also win the next three events, highlighted by a win in the 200 freestyle Adam Wu who finished with a time of 1:39.00. Tristan Pragnell came out on top in the 200m backstroke, earning his first career win with a time of 1:52.09. Michael Zhang closed things out with a win in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.98). ON THE BRIDGE With the regular season now over, Columbia’s next meeting will be the Ivy League Championships, which take place February 22-25. The competition will take place in Providence, Rhode Island. FOLLOW THE LIONS For the latest information on Columbia’s men’s swim and dive program, follow @CULionsMSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

