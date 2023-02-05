She learned the vital value of a dress from her Lithuanian mother. Now she wants to donate clothes to Ukraine. Chicago Grandstand

Fabric is a commodity. A beautiful dress, on the other hand, can be a product of change. For Jan Look, the war in Ukraine brings back a flood of memories and a desire to help.

The Frankfurt woman reached out a few weeks ago, asking if I knew how to get gently used clothes to Ukrainians still in the country or those fleeing the war-torn country. At the start of the war last year, clothing drives were ubiquitous. But, as is often the case, the momentum has since faded.

Still, Look said, quality clothing is both a necessity and an encouragement for those in need.

She learned this both directly and indirectly from her mother, the late Aldonna Janulis, who once gave her own beautiful dress to a woman she befriended in Lithuania. It was 1993 and Lithuania was newly liberated from communist control. The then 74-year-old matriarch Looks signed up for a tour of the economically struggling country where her parents had lived before immigrating to America.

Look, who taught English at District 230 High School and now teaches at Joliet Junior College, and his late sister, Joyce, were raising kids and managing careers at the time. They could not accompany their aging mother. But, despite having undergone lung surgery the previous year, Janulis was determined to go.

My sister and I were worried. We couldn’t even contact her there, Look said. Their concerns were justified when, upon their return, their mother showed them pictures of places surrounded by barbed wire.

Look said her mother was the product of a tough and uncompromising culture. Shed lost her own mother when she was only 2 years old.

Her father couldn’t take care of her and her sisters, so he placed them in an orphanage, Look said.

Janulis and her siblings were adopted into Lithuanian families, Look said.

At the time, Look says, Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood was a hub for Lithuanians. She remembers her mother speaking the language with friends and relatives. She also remembers attending Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and eating at Lithuanian restaurants.

Look suspects her mother has wanted to visit her homeland for a long time, but communist control has made it prohibitively expensive. After Lithuania’s declaration of independence in 1990 and the fall of the Soviet Union a year later, travel opened up. But conditions were still difficult, she said.

It was cold in September. But the hotel was not allowed to turn on the heating until October 1, she said.

Look said her mother traveled around the Eastern European country to learn history and take part in cultural activities. It was during an event in the capital of Vilnius that she befriended a female doctor.

The doctor admired Janulis’ dress and, after telling her how difficult it was to find elegant clothes in Lithuania, the woman made a trade: rich Lithuanian fabrics for an elegantly styled dress. The doctor was so happy, recalls Look, his mother told them.

Aldonna Janulis, right, befriended a doctor while on tour in Lithuania in 1993. After learning how hard it was to find nice clothes in the Eastern European country newly freed, Janulis traded one of her elegant dresses for cloth. When Janulis died a few years later, her daughters shipped all of their mother’s dresses to her new friend in Lithuania. – Original credit: Jan Look (Jan Look/HANDOUT)

After Janulis returned to her Country Club Hills home, an intercontinental pen pal relationship began. Look said that when her mother died in 1996, she and her sister decided to send all of her 30 dresses to the doctor in Lithuania. They thought his mother, who had a soft spot for downtrodden people, would appreciate that.

Even though she never had a lot of money, my mother always had the best clothes, a phenomenon that Look thinks many old-world cultures still embrace. She heard similar stories from her own students from different cultures, she said.

Colbey Emmerson Reid is director of fashion studies at Columbia College Chicago. She said there’s a long history of scarcity that fuels creativity in fashion, from Britain’s campaign to make and mend during World War II to Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols pinning thrift store items together and inadvertently relaunching the punk aesthetic.

Additionally, she said, different cultures may also think differently about cleanliness and fashion, with some valuing a natural, no-frills look and others thinking the opposite: If you want to show you’re clean, you adorn you with perfume, scarves, beautiful garments. , oil in your hair, makeup and other cosmetics. It shows that you cared about yourself, that you put effort into your appearance.

Either way, she added, it’s important not to make assumptions about how people dress. It could come down to simple personal preference. Look says that in her family, dressing nicely was a way of defying poverty.

Nobody knew we were bringing bottles of pop to the store to get dinner money, she said.

For people who didn’t have many, it was important to be able to say, I have something. It was a (symbol) of strength in this culture, that nothing will hold you back, Look said. My sister and I inherited this perpetual optimism.

They also inherited their mother’s desire to help. Before they could send her dresses overseas, Look said, they needed a translator to decipher the letters and then write one to the doctor in Lithuania explaining the bequest. They found help at the Lithuanian Center in Lemont, which ended up shipping the clothes for them.

And now Look hopes to find a way to ship quality clothes to Ukraine. But many of the places that collected goods at the start of the war no longer do so.

Unfortunately, all donation sites have been so inundated that they are no longer able to facilitate the collection and donating of items, as it is too expensive to ship and/or store them, said Jaroslawa (Geri) Abramiuk, director of the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Chicago.

Naperville Sun Twice a week Naperville area news updates delivered every Monday and Wednesday

Still, Look said it would continue to seek opportunities to send shirts, pants and, yes, dresses, to Ukraine.

When I look at these people, I see myself, she says. Not only are there physical similarities, but there is an emotional connection, she said.

At the beginning of a war, everyone wants to participate. But it’s been a year now, and the passion is waning, the attention is waning. But it shouldn’t, she said. I think people still need things.

Long after the Communist takeover of Lithuania, she said, after media coverage receded, the people still needed help. Even after the country’s independence, the people continued to struggle, Look said.

There was never a doubt in our minds that they needed help, she said. I think it’s the same with Ukraine.

[email protected]

Donna Vickroy is an award-winning journalist, editor and columnist who worked for the Daily Southtown for 38 years.