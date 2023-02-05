Fashion
How to Watch Say Yes to the Dress Season 22 Free Live Stream Premiere, Cast, Date, Airtime (2/4)
say yes to the dress is back with all the nuptial drama, tears, romance and love you crave! Season 22 kicks off with its first episode 1 tonight, Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch Randy Fenoli and the rest of the Kleinfelds family help dreams come true for every bride who walks through the door. Prepare the handkerchiefs, put on your robe judge hat and tune in live tonight for free with Philo. For a glimpse of the glitz and glamour, watch the dating video below.
Don’t have a cable? If you don’t have a cable, you can watch the season 22 premiere of Say Yes to the Dress for free live with Philo (free trial) or with Fubo TV (free try).
Who is in the cast of Say Yes to the Dress season 22?
Although the official cast has yet to be announced, it’s likely that all of the same cast members from season 21 will join the bride team again this year, including:
- Roger Craig Smith as Narrator
- Randy Fenoli as Self
- Ronnie Rothstein as Self
- Mara Urshel as Self
- Emily Pokora as self
- Amy Pokora as Self
- Debbie Asprea as Self
- Tate Chalk as Self
- Stephanie Bloom as Self
- Nik Pace as self
HOW TO WATCH
What: Say yes to the season 22 dress
When: Saturday January 4 at 8 p.m.
TV channel: CCM
Watch the show live online: If you don’t have a cable, you can watch the season 22 premiere of Say Yes to the Dress for free live with Philo (free trial) or with FuboTV (free try). If you are out of free trials, you can also try TV Sling (promotional offers) if you prefer their pricing plans.
You can find out more about the VH1 channel using the channel finder tools here: Verizon Fios, AT&T to U, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, And Flat.
|
