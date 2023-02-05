FINAL: Michigan State men’s basketball drops game to Rutgers 61-55 at Madison Square Garden





In a matchup with a slow scoring start and poor offensive performance from both teams down the stretch, Michigan State ultimately fell to Rutgers 61-55 at Madison Square Garden, moving to an even score of 6-6 in conference. ranking. After meeting at the Breslin Center a few weeks ago, Michigan State, then No. 23 Rutgers 70-57, and the Spartans were eager for another conference win over the Scarlet knights.

The greens and whites struggled to shake things up offensively in the opening minutes of the game. They had a lot of good looks, but didn’t seem like they could get shot autumn. It was a particularly unusual start for a graduate student Joey Hauser. Hauser went 0-4 down the field in the opening minutes of play. Spartan turnovers remained a weak link at the Garden. MSU collected five midway through the first half and then collected a total of 14. senior guard Tyson Walker put MSU on the board when returning to his home country, followed by a senior lay-up guard AJ Hoggard. The Spartans then scored a score of almost seven minutes drought. It wasn’t until mid-half that Hoggard sent the ball to Hauser who then worked his way through the Scarlet Knights and kicked the ball into the basket of below. With just under 13 minutes to play, the junior center Mady Sissoko picked up his second personal foul and freshman center Jaxon Kohler took the floor. Kohler played 12 minutes in the first half. Sissoko saw the ground for four minutes and the freshman center Carson Cooper For two. Walker led the charge for the Spartans, collecting a team record 12 points. Once the clock started to turn, MSU finally got into an offensive rhythm. Senior striker’s baskets Malik RoomHauser and Kohler enabled MSU to take over carry out. With seconds to go, Walker picked the senior Rutgers guard Cam Spencer pockets and ground the ball to the second-year guard Jaden Akinswhich led to the basket to beat the buzzer and put two more on the board for the green and white. Beat the halftime buzzer @JadenAkins3 X @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/5ynKXCPkXe Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 4, 2023 Despite a weak attacking start, the Spartans got into a rhythm, eventually leading their opponent 25-19 in the half. MSU continued their attacking momentum in the second half from the opening minutes, but quickly slowed against the Rutgers defense. Both teams lacked consistency on the attacking side of the pitch, but showcased impressive defense performance. Green and white had another dry spell (five minutes), allowing the Scarlet Knights to come back midway through the game. half. MSU tied Rutgers’ lousy shot from behind the arc. MSU finished 4-21 from deep to Rutgers 3-16. Men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo needed more of his guards. The lack of aggressiveness allowed Rutgers to reduce their lead over the stretch. Spartan greats struggled against Rutgers junior center Clifford Omoruyi Also. Omoruyi notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 bounces. Support student media!

Please consider donating to The State News and helping fund the future of journalism. MSU’s attack slowed in the final minutes. With four minutes remaining on the clock, Sissoko broke Rutgers’ 9-0 run after Hall fed the ball to Sissoko who slammed it for two. Rutgers senior guard Paul Mulcahy went on a personal 3-0 run, putting the Scarlet Knights ahead followed by 8 points on the line for the Scarlet Knights in the final minute at GMS. Late attacking efforts were not enough for the greens and whites, causing a 61-55 loss to Rutgers. The Spartans will be looking to bounce back Tuesday night at home against Maryland. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.. Discussion Share and discuss “FINAL: Michigan State men’s basketball drops game to Rutgers 61-55 at Madison Square Garden” on social networks.

