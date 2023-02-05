Paige Spiranac’s low blow on LIV Golf fashion maven Phil Mickelson





Content of the article Glamorous golf cat Paige Spiranac has gone to war with LIV Golf rebel Phil Mickelson over her fashion criticism of fellow pro Sam Ryder.

Content of the article Ryder wasn’t exactly ready for Augusta when he competed in the Farmers Insurance Open last week. His extravagant ensemble included maroon joggers that left his ankles exposed as he walked the course.

Content of the article It was too much for Mickelson, 52, who is 19 years older than Ryder. Golf legend and aspiring Mr Blackwell snorted on Twitter: The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does this week’s leader allow joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m not a fashion guy, never will be, but there are things I’ll never understand.

Content of the article Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP via Getty Images Ryder finished the tournament tied for fourth place with a -9. But Spiranac, 29, who has expressed his distaste for LIV Golf, jumped to the younger side’s defense.

Content of the article Photo by Ray Acevedo / USA TODAY Sports It was showing maybe like an inch of ankle, they weren’t very tight, I thought it looked good. But it shows how incredibly frustrating Twitter can be for golf that they were so bothered by Sam Ryder wearing joggers, Spiranac said on his Playing a Round podcast. Also, if Phil thinks it’s four inches, I feel sorry for his wife. Unfortunately, Spiranac confessed that she didn’t see the tweet firsthand because, well, Mickelson blocked her. Mickelson was one of the high-profile golfers to take part in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Tour last June. The second season begins later this month. Spiranac, a golf influencer, has over 3.7 million Instagram followers and over 780,000 Twitter followers. This makes her the most followed star in the world of golf with a bigger fan base than the legendary Tiger Woods. Photo by PAIGE SPIRANAC / TWITTER She built her brand through a combination of cheesecake and golf. Last week, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini on TikTok. Spiranac lip-synced Hey Mickey! as she preened herself. The video captured 110,000 views in just 48 hours. Photo by PAIGE SPIRANAC / PAIGESPIRANAC.COM A fan asked: Where do I sign a petition for this to become a regulation golf uniform? Another added: I would happily carry your golf bag for the rest of my life! Just to have the pleasure of meeting you! [email protected] @HunterTOSun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/sports/golf/paige-spiranacs-low-blow-on-liv-golf-fashion-maven-phil-mickelson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos