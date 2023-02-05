Hilary Duff wore the most daring see-through mini dress and fans are floored





how i met your father season 2 hit the viewers with great acclaim and continues to leave people wondering every week. But one thing is certain: Hilary Duf is the ultimate TV fashionista. THE Lizzie McGuire alum proved it in June 2018, when she arrived at the Younger first night of season 5 in New York. While pregnant with her eldest daughter, Banks Violet Bair, people couldn't believe how fabulous Hilary looked wearing a see-through mini dress. The outfit consisted of black briefs and a long-sleeved sheer overlay that stood out with intricate lace and sparkling crystals. Knowing how unique the design of the dress was, Hilary deliberately chose to keep the rest of the look modern yet classic. Getty Images Getty Images THE Speak louder the actress teamed the number with green drop earrings, a multicolored clutch and white pointed stilettos. She styled her signature blonde hair into a chic, messy bun. As for her makeup, the "Come clean upThe singer contrasted her neutral eye makeup with bold lipstick. When Hilary later posted about the event on her instagramit didn't take long for fans to react to her glamorous look. "You are so Beautiful!" one person wrote in the comments. "KILLIN THE OUTFIT GIRL," another user exclaimed. "You get better with age girl!!!! The outfit is @hilaryduff," added another. Obviously, Hilary knows how to make a fashion statement, and she has continued to do so over the past few years. She has an affinity for sparkly outfits on the red carpet, as she wore a magenta sequin maxi dress in November 2021. As for the couture commotion among the fans, she did it once again as gracing the cover of January 2023 of Women's Health Australia.

