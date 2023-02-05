Johnson’s hot shot spurs Knights to triumph over JSU





Next game: at Liberty University 02/09/2023 | 7 p.m. ESPN 680/105.7 February 09 (Thu) / 7 p.m. To Liberty University LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Bellarmine University men’s basketball team made sure the homecoming celebration included their performance against Jacksonville State on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Highlighted by a sizzling display of shooting off the bench by a freshman guard Ben Johnson and a commanding second half, the Knights ended a season sweep of the Gamecocks with a 71-64 victory in ASUN action. Johnson went 7 for 10 from 3-point range, burying his first five attempts as he racked up a game-high 23 points for Bellarmine (11-14, 6-6 ASUN), who led by 17 points with less than four minutes remaining before A late burst from Jacksonville (10-15, 3-9) doesn’t make him any less wobbly. “We see it every day, I don’t use the word ‘culture’, it’s a ‘program'” Knights Coach Scott Davenport said. “We had one of the most amazing pre-game comebacks with all these former players in this dressing room. For me tonight won’t be around 71-64. Tonight is about these players who represent everyone before them in the manner of Bellarmine.” senior guard Garrett Tipton scored his 19 points in the second half as Bellarmine took the lead for good on a 3-point Johnson with 13:12 remaining. He launched a game-changing 21-5 run fueled by Johnson and Tipton and punctuated by a thunderous Year Two slam dunk. Langdon Hatton on a flight and feeds on the freshman guard Peter Suder . Hatton’s jam increased the lead to 58-42 with 6:42 remaining. Later, a 3-pointer from Tipton and a pair of free throws from Suder extended the advantage to 17 as the clock ticked under four minutes. Jacksonville State never threatened, hitting a few insignificant 3-pointers late that cut the lead to single digits. Suder provided 15 points and led a strong 20-for-25 outing from the free throw line on all seven attempts. senior guard Alec Pfriem provided six assists and added five rebounds. Tipton had a team-high seven rebounds. Bellarmine’s second-half defense was a catalyst for the win. After Jacksonville State shot 50% in the first half to take a 29-28 lead, the Knights limited the Gamecocks to 37.5% from the floor in the second stanza. BU went 9 for 21 from 3-point field while holding JSU at 5 for 18 from beyond the arc. Bellarmine’s attack matched his defense in the second half. The Knights shot 57.9 percent after intermission while missing 17 of 20 chances at the charity strip. “There are very few negatives in this game,” Davenport said. Bellarmine plays at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Liberty. Davenport reiterated his appreciation for the former participants, who celebrated a Homecoming victory with their team. “It was for a program and having these other guys here,” Davenport said, “it means even more.” For more Bellarmine Athletics coverage, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).

