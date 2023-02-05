Fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at 88 | News

PARIS Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for his globally sold fragrances but who made a name for himself with space-age metallic fashions that bring a bold new dimension to the runways, has died, announced the group that owns its fashion house on Friday.
Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88. Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain, according to the press release from the beauty and fashion company Puig.
The newspaper The Telegram quoted Vannes Mayor David Robo as saying Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany town of Portsall.
Fashion house Rabannes presents its collections in Paris and is expected to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear creations during fashion week from February 27 to March 3.
Rabanne was known as a rebellious designer in a career that flourished with his collaboration with family business Puig, a Spanish company that now also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera and Dries Van Noten. The company also owns the Byredo and Penhaligons fragrance brands.
Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could make fashionable Parisians (to) demand plastic and metal dresses? Who else but Paco Rabanne could imagine a perfume called Calandre, the word means car grill, you know, and make it an icon of modern femininity? the group’s statement said.
The Calandre perfume was launched in 1969, Puig’s first product in Spain, France and the United States, according to the company.
Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name Paco Rabanne.
He studied architecture at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris before turning to sewing, following in the footsteps of his mother, a seamstress in Spain. He said she was jailed at one point for dressing outrageously.
Rabanne sold accessories to well-known designers before launching her own collection.
He titled the first collection presented under his own name 12 unportable dresses with contemporary materials. Her innovative outfits were made of various types of metals, including her famous use of mail, the chain-like material associated with medieval knights.
Coco Chanel would have called Rabanne a fashion metallurgist.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have paid tribute to an extraordinary artist who has brought a breath of fresh air to the world of haute couture, his office said.
Paco Rabanne was among the first designers to put black models on the catwalks and in 1983 opened Center 57, dedicated to the black African and Caribbean diaspora. Artists, musicians, filmmakers and hip-hop dancers have frequented the center for several years, the statement from Macron’s office said.
My colleagues tell me that I am not a designer but an artisan, and it is true that I am an artisan. … I work with my hands, he said in an interview in the 1970s.
But the designer also said women are the harbingers of what’s on the horizon.