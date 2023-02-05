Kriti Sanons Floral Summer Dress Is The Perfect Fashion Inspiration For The Weekend | fashion trends





Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actress continues to kill fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile regularly. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Shehzada. Kriti handles promotions for the film, along with co-actor Kartik Aaryan. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Shehzada is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action-drama movie is set to hit theaters on February 17. Shehzada recently made headlines after postponing the Feb. 10 release to Feb. 17, due to the box office success of Pathaan Shah’s comeback film Rukh Khans after four years. ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, others attend Varun Sharma’s birthday party; who wore what Kriti and Kartik visited Agra a day ago to promote their movie. Kriti shared a slew of photos from her promo diaries on her Instagram profile and gave us some new fashion goals to conquer. For the photos, Kriti played fashion designer Sonam Parmar Jhawar’s muse and chose a floral midi dress for the pics. The actor looked stunning as always in the white sundress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Featuring floral patterns in shades of blue, orange and pink, the dress hugs Kritis’ shape and perfectly highlights her curves. The dress also came with a bare back detail revealing the midriff with a bow detail. The actor embraced the dress code and gave us some perfect fashion goals for the upcoming spring. Go for it, Kriti captioned her photos. In no time, Kritis’ post was inundated with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the footage, Kritis’ sister Nupur Sanon wrote, Lovvvve, and added a flower and a heart emoji. Check out his set here: In nude stilettos, gold stud earrings and a diamond ring, Kriti further accessorized her look for the day. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, wore his hair open in wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by make-up artist Adrian Jacobs, Kriti adorned herself with pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks and a shade of lipstick naked. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

