How Gina Zo found her dress for the 65th Grammy Awards





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 65th annual Grammy Awards air this Sunday on CBS News Philadelphia. It’s the biggest night in music, but it’s the red carpet fashion that really steals the show. So when a Philadelphia artist found out she was heading to Los Angeles for the show, she reached out to the next generation of designers. Gina Zo is the lead singer of indie pop band Velvet Rouge. “The love child of Stevie Nicks and Florence Welch,” Zo said, “which is pretty much exactly right.” A member of the Recording Academy, Zo is heading to the Grammys and was looking for a dress designed just for her. “I really wanted to tap into those Earth elements,” Zo said, “but also be super sexy, because that’s my brand.” So Zo contacted the students of Thomas Jefferson University’s fashion design program. “Jefferson has been an amazing school in all of the industries they have specializations in,” Zo said. “And I reached out. I have this great opportunity, I would really need help finding the perfect person for this, and I knew they would be. It’s unreal how talented these girls are. .” These girls are Jefferson senior Lauren Schuler and Michaela Day. “When I was younger, I used to watch the Grammys on TV,” Schuler said, “and I would sit there and draw the dresses that I would see on the catwalk. Now it’s so cool because I gonna be on the runway, my dress.” Her dress is black organza with multiple layers, beaded appliques and rhinestones, a look she describes as elegant, with a bit of rock and roll. Interesting and daring, like Zo. “I want them to know how confident she is,” Schuler said. “I want them to know how talented she is, and I want them to see a beautiful woman and be like, ‘Oh my God, who is that?'” “What I decided to do is make it drip with pearls and make it very opulent, to stand out,” Day said. Day recently graduated and works as a designer in New York, she taught herself how to do the beading that will complete the whole look. “So I thought of adding these pearls and some really shiny gold pearls to accentuate and show off that femininity and power,” Zo said. When Zo walks the red carpet on Sunday, her dress will represent both the sun and the moon. This team of three ladies, the stars. Jessica Kartalia Jessica Kartalija joined the evening anchor desk at CBS3 Eyewitness News in 2018.

